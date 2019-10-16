The final curtain fell on the 25th Street Theatre this week, along with its walls, making room for a new Waco Fire Station No. 6.
The city bought the disused theater last year and plans to build in its place a replacement for its smallest and busiest fire station, along with new fire administration offices and facilities open to the community. With demolition wrapping up, officials hope to have designs finalized soon and a construction contract awarded by March. Construction is expected to last just shy of a year and cost about $5.5 million.
"Now that we know where we are going, let's get there," said District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek, who represents the area. "I am very excited that we are moving forward as planned and that this is a healthy project that is happening."
Garrett Demolition Inc. crews started work on the 74-year-old theater and adjoining structures at 1006 N. 25th St. on Monday under a $45,269 contract. They started at the back of the property and, by Wednesday morning, knocked down the front along 25th Street where the theater's sign had been perched over its box office.
The city had the sign removed in May after a local sign company and a structural engineer determined it had become a hazard to passersby on the sidewalk and street below.
The sign is in storage, but it remains unclear whether it is in good enough shape to be refurbished and incorporated into the new fire station's design, city spokesman Larry Holze said. City officials initially planned to refurbish and repurpose the entire theater structure but learned it had deteriorated to the point that preservation was at best impractical.
Residents and firefighters, including those at Station No. 6, got their first look in June at conceptual designs for the new facilities, which include elements reminiscent of the front sign, box office and other parts of the now-demolished theater.
"I love the history of that space and I know there are a lot of people in this community that have treasured memories from that theater," Meek said. "I also continue to be sad that it was not practical to salvage a structure like that, but given the information we were given and given the new plans in the works that will honor that legacy, I am very excited for the direction we are going."
The theater opened in 1945 with seating for 780, air-conditioning and a wide screen before bowing out to multi-screen theaters in 1982. It became a night club for the next decade before closing again.
The city tagged it as unsafe in 2001, and ownership disputes hampered redevelopment until the city bought the property last year.
Architectural firm RBDR will complete the structural design after the post-demolition cleanup is done and engineers are able to evaluate the quality of the site, Holze said.
"When it is leveled, they want to look at it, see what is under there and see how good everything is," Holze said.
