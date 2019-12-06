More than 80 residents of southern McLennan County have filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of recent annexations that have made them involuntary taxpayers of the city of Moody.
A group calling itself Texans Against Moody claims two annexations this year by the city of Moody that brought existing subdivisions west and southeast of town into its city limits were illegal and should be declared void as a matter of law.
The lawsuit was filed in Waco's 414th State District Court last week by the group's attorney, Roger Borgelt, of Austin.
The annexations in question, adopted by the Moody City Council in June and October, were contested during public hearings and have been the subject of annexation discussions by previous city councils dating back decades.
The lawsuit alleges two legal defects that opponents claim should prevent enforcement of the annexations: that involuntary annexations are unlawful and that the amount of area annexed exceeds statutory limits for annexations in the same year.
Moody City Administrator William Sterling said Friday the city has not been served with the lawsuit and he was unaware that it had been filed. Sterling said he understands why residents are upset, but they have been receiving city benefits, including city water, police and fire services, without paying city taxes for those benefits.
"There has been a lot of mischaracterizations and misinformation flying around," Sterling said. "There are lots of reasons why the city annexed the property, and everybody tends to get upset, bless their hearts. The truth of the matter is that they have received city services for years and it is time to pay their fair share for what they are getting."
Residents of the subdivisions have been paying $20 a month more on their water bills than the 1,539 residents of Moody. The city does not provide sewer service to those areas, but police service is available to them, Sterling said. And while the fire department is a volunteer unit, Moody city taxes supplement its operation and cover workers' compensation for its members, he said.
"Every little town wants to be Mayberry. Mayberry is a fantasy image of what they want their quiet, little town to be," Sterling said, referring to "The Andy Griffith Show's" fictional North Carolina setting. "I have heard it said that Moody is too small to even exist. But the reality is, we do and we are having struggles. We want to have a nice town and community, and community means unity, where we all work together for the common good.
"Tax dollars are being spent to protect people who don't live in the city. We are Texans. We are independent people. I understand that. We need to band together for the common good. But at this time, it appears that some have greater concerns that are not for the common good."
Utahna Gates, secretary of Texans Against Moody, and her husband, Scott, live in the recently annexed subdivision southeast of Moody, where most of the homes were built in the early 1980s. She said the group resents being referred to as "nontaxpayers" by city officials.
She disputes how much police service is being provided to the area by the Moody Police Department and said a portion of county taxes she pays are earmarked to help support rural volunteer fire departments.
"If I had wanted to be in the city limits, we would have bought a home inside the city limits," Gates said. "We have been here 23 years now and are satisfied with how things are. The country life seems much more pleasing. We just like where we are. If we wanted to be in the city limits, we would have chosen a different place."
The average home in Moody is valued at $101,781. With the current tax rate of 68 cents per $100 valuation, the residents of the newly annexed areas will be getting city of Moody tax bills next year averaging about $697, according to figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District.
However, Borgelt, the group's attorney, said the annexations will not stand legal scrutiny.
"They have lots of strikes going against them, in my opinion, in regard to how they did those annexations," Borgelt said. "There are different issues. One is that the law changed in May and annexations now have to be by consent of those being annexed, and they are attempting to use an old law that has been repealed and altered. They are following procedures that are no longer in place and trying to use some loopholes in the law that no longer exist. So basically, the annexations are void."
The other issue, according to the lawsuit and Borgelt, concerns a portion of the Texas Local Government Code that precludes cities from annexing more than 10% of their total area per year. The lawsuit alleges the adoption of the annexation ordinances in 2019 added about 30 acres to the city of Moody in June and about 151 acres in October.
"Its area prior to that adoption was approximately 666.562 acres," the lawsuit alleges. "This is a 27.2 percent growth in area in the same year, making the second annexation void."
Sterling said the annexations are important for the orderly flow of potential development, to help fund improvements to aging infrastructure and to ensure the delivery of basic city services.
"We have such a small tax base," Sterling said. "Local economies have gone away. Forty years ago, Moody had multiple grocery stores, movie theaters, a variety of shops. It had a bunch of things. But none of that exists anymore. Past support for the city no longer exists. Every little town struggles with this."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.