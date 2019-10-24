The city of Lorena is paving the way for its first major development in well over a decade, installing $4 million in sewer line and working with the city of Waco to release a future subdivision site for Lorena to annex.
Lorena, population 1,761, is working with a developer who wants build 260 upscale homes on a 152-acre tract east of town. Doing so will require Waco and Lorena to swap parts of their extraterritorial jurisdictions, the area around a city that can be annexed. The Waco Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended the deal to the Waco City Council.
The town lies on Interstate 35, but its growth has long been stymied by a lack of infrastructure, especially sewer. The state of Texas imposed a growth moratorium on Lorena in 2007, lifting it five years later when the new Bull Hide Creek wastewater plant was finished.
It has taken the city of Lorena several years and some creative financing to build the lines needed to connect new development to the sewer plant. Lorena established its first Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone in November 2014 to fund infrastructure, especially along Interstate 35, by using bond money that will later be paid back with money from property taxes.
The TIRZ has already funded two new wastewater lines and a lift station. The first phase of wastewater system improvements cost $2.4 million and wrapped up in October 2018, and the second phase, which will serve the new development, cost $1.6 million and wrapped in March of this year.
City leaders said the investment is beginning to pay off. Jose Loera with Loera Home Builders entered an agreement with the city of Lorena develop 260 homes inside the TIRZ boundaries, at the corner of Rosenthal Parkway and Birdie Lane, with homes starting at $500,000.
Based on that figure, the development could easily double the city of Lorena's tax base, which now stands at $123.9 million.
“Once we have the final approval, I’ll of course put in my sewer, my water, and my roads,” Loera said. “As of right now, [the city of Lorena] did their part.”
He said installing infrastructure for the subdivision will take four to five months, and the first homes should be complete next year.
The Loera subdivision depends on the ETJ transfer agreement with the city of Waco. Under the deal, Waco would release 152 acres in exchange for about 81 acres of Lorena's ETJ, some of which is in a special sales tax district on I-35 north of Lorena. The cities would split the sales tax revenue in that 47-acre district for the next 30 years.
Lorena City Manager Joseph Price said the ETJ swap has encountered some speed bumps. The city’s county map was slightly out of date, and a surveyor had to review it before Lorena could approach Waco about exchanging the ETJ. In addition to the ETJ exchange, Lorena awaiting Public Utility Commission approval for the right to provide water utilities to the area, which is now under Waco's water service area, though Waco lacks the infrastructure to serve it.
“I didn’t think this would take a two-year process," Price said. "That was short-sightedness. It’s not the kind of thing you can work out overnight.”
Price, who started with the city in 2015, said Lorena has been drawing interest from developers for some time. He said the school district has proven to be a big draw for prospective developers.
“We have seen an uptick of developers coming in and speaking to us, especially since construction on Interstate 35 was complete,” Price said.
Pam Mundo with the Lorena Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the TIRZ, said though the moratorium on growth was lifted in 2012, there’s been no real development in the city for 10 years, in large part because of the lack of infrastructure along the interstate. Older portions of the city, primarily on the west side of the highway, use the city’s sewer system, but homes on the east side of the highway primarily rely on septic systems.
Mundo said the sewer lines will give the city the chance to finally expand. She said now that the wastewater work is done, three more groups have started with on development plans.
“It allows them to grow, to utilize their advantage and their location,” Mundo said. “Without the sanitary sewer line, they had no opportunity to add housing and shopping experiences.”
She said commercial development along the interstate would also attract visitors who are passing through the area.
Loera, who builds homes throughout the Waco area, said the majority of his customers are people moving to Texas from other states. The rest tend to move to the area from larger, more expensive cities like Austin and Dallas.
“We’re very well-situated here,” Loera said. “Right now, I’m actively building seven homes and they’re all above $1.2 million. I have no inventory, they’re all sold. Demand is huge right now.”
He said the final number of homes will depend on the size of each lot.
“Things have changed in a positive way,” Loera said. “Demand is even stronger and we’ve seen more growth. If we can get there, it’s going to be a very good thing for all of us.”
