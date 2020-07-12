As if American taxpayers have had nothing else on their minds in recent weeks and months, the deadline is Wednesday for filing tax returns.
Upheaval created by COVID-19 prompted the government to postpone Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. Some speculated the Internal Revenue Service would enact yet another extension, considering the spike in diagnoses and the growing number of hot spots, especially in the South and West.
But the Treasury Department stood firm. Tax filings or extension requests are due, ready or not. About 142 million taxpayers had filed returns as of July 3, according to IRS statistics cited by the New York Times.
Processing those returns has become more time consuming for the IRS, which had pandemic-related tasks to oversee, including sending out about 160 million stimulus payments over the spring, the Times reported.
These factors mean taxpayers expecting refunds may face a longer wait. The Times reported the average refund as of June 26 was about $2,800.
Keshia Miller, who owns and operates Waco's Prosperity Tax Service, said tax season has been challenging this year.
"We've had to change our methods, no more face-to-face, more emailing, more faxing, clients getting their information to me that way," Miller said. "We've worked via Zoom or FaceTime on the interview portion of preparing returns. We've relied heavily on social media to keep our 300 clients informed of deadlines, and problems have been few. We are knee-deep in returns, have had new and last-minute clients."
Procrastination is common even without changing deadlines, she said.
Those who owe money to the IRS should make every attempt to get their returns filed by Wednesday, even if they are not financially able to pay all they owe, because nonfilers are subject to interest, penalties and fees on what they owe beginning the day after the deadline, Miller said.
A bit of good news reported by The New York Times is that because the postponed filing date is "disaster related," the IRS must pay interest on refunds, with calculations starting April 15 and continuing until the refunds are paid out. A filing must be made by Wednesday to enjoy this benefit.
Taxpayers also have until Wednesday to reduce taxable income by making contributions to individual retirement accounts or health savings accounts.
Miller said she advises very few clients to file extensions.
An extension to file is not an extension to pay. Anyone who owes money should estimate what they owe and pay it by Wednesday, or face those penalties and interest.
Those who simply cannot pay all they owe are encouraged to pay what they can and set up an installment plan with the IRS for the balance.
Penalties under this scenario are charged at half the usual rate.
