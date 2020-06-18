City of Waco, Waco ISD and Midway ISD officials are continuing to weigh the idea of holding their Nov. 3 elections separately from that day’s general election that includes the presidential contest, but discussions remain preliminary.
McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe told county commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that a separate election for the city or school districts likely would create additional costs, require additional poll workers, and could force voters to wait in separate lines to cast separate ballots in each election. In an interview Thursday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he was not sure why Van Wolfe made the presentation when she did. He said city staff had not requested the presentation and were not aware she was giving one. At that stage, city officials were only gathering information about what a separate election would entail, Deaver said.
“This is a council decision,” Deaver said. “Several of the council members hadn’t even heard about this, and I’m sure some members of the school board hadn’t either.”
Deaver said he met once with City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, Van Wolfe and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton to discuss the possibility of conducting a separate election. After May elections were postponed to Nov. 3 because of COVID-19, Waco was among several Texas cities that requested, to no avail, that Gov. Greg Abbott allow cities to choose a date in July instead. Deaver said he is concerned the partisan nature of the presidential race could be detrimental to nonpartisan local races farther down the ballot.
“There could be some real advantages to it (separate elections), in that it helps to maintain the sanctity of the local elections that are not Republican or Democrat,” Deaver said. “They’re nonpartisan, and I have some real concerns about being thrust into a general election ballot.”
While countywide turnout for November general elections is consistently low, turnout for Waco’s May elections is consistently abysmal. In 2018, countywide turnout in November was 54%, compared to 5.7% for that year’s May city of Waco contest. In 2016, countywide November turnout was 59%, compared to 2.5% for May turnout in Waco.
Deaver said he has discussed the possibility with Waco ISD school board President Angela Tekell and Midway ISD school board President Pete Rusek, and the three organizations have been discussing how to handle the election since the date was moved.
“We’re trying to sort through all of this stuff for, as far as I know, the first time in our city’s history, and trying to get the information so we can make the best decision for how to proceed,” Deaver said.
Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said the district is in an information-gathering mode right now as well and has not made a final decision.
“A November election is a new thing and we’re gathering information about what the options for conducting that election would be and what each of those options will entail,” DeBeer said.
Hudson, Waco’s city secretary, said she has been tasked with coming up with plans for a hypothetical separate election to present to Waco City Council, but she has only started recently and was equally surprised by Van Wolfe’s presentation.
“Across the state, cities back in 2012 were given the option to move to November, and some did, but many decided it was really important to keep the integrity of a local election in a May timeframe.” Hudson said.
While the city typically hires the county to conduct its elections, using its election machines, she also said she is reviewing quotes from companies that rent voting machines. Leasing equipment and the campaign to recruit election workers would be the biggest costs to the city.
“I know it’s definitely going to be more expensive than if we were to contract with the county, but just meeting with Kathy last week about the number of machines we would need, the number of locations, I’m getting quotes in from the companies now,” Hudson said.
The city would have to give voters the option to vote at all 34 vote centers proposed by the county, Hudson said. This route would require voters to fill out one ballot, then move to a second voting site at the same location and fill out the nonpartisan ballot, she said. The goal would be to provide enough voting machines to keep lines moving and allow for physical distancing between participants.
“We have to look at all of the traditional voting locations that might be too small to hold a few machines, that might be too small to do appropriate physical distancing,” Hudson said.
She said the city and county have also discussed moving voting to larger spaces for the sake of safety, like the still-closed Waco Convention Center or unused schools gyms.
“It’s challenging,” Hudson said. “You don’t want to change things up for voters very much, but at the same time so much is different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.