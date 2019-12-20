Construction bids are in for an upcoming Waco Suspension Bridge rehabilitation project, and all three are more than twice as expensive as the city anticipated.
The rehabilitation will involve replacing the bridge's wooden deck and steel cables, strengthening its anchors on both banks and repairing its anchor houses. Three firms submitted bids, all between $12.3 million and $13.5 million.
“It’s significantly higher than we were expecting,” Senior parks planner Thomas Balk said. “We’ll have to get with [our engineer] and try to zero in on line items to figure out what the issue might be. So we’ll figure out what our next steps are from there.”
Before bids came in, the city estimated renovating the 149-year-old bridge would cost $5.2 million. The Waco City Council voted in late 2017 to set aside $5.5 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone funding for the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said while the selection process can sometimes wrap up within 24 hours of bids being opened, this decision will take longer.
“With the holiday, we’re going to take our time and really do our due diligence going through,” Cook said. “It’s going to be a complex project.”
Gibson & Associates, a firm based in Balch Springs, submitted a $12,280,125 bid for the project. Joe Montgomery, a representative for the firm, said it is well-versed in bridge rehabilitation work.
“That’s the scope we look for typically,” Montgomery said.
Gibson & Associates is currently working on connector ramps along Interstate 45 and Interstate 20.
Johnson Brothers Corp., a general contractor that has worked with the Texas Department of Transportation on multiple projects, submitted a $13,453,800 bid. Their representative, Kristi Kelly, said the firm is in the middle of a large-scale bridge installation project along Interstate 59/20 in Alabama.
“We just thought (the Suspension Bridge) was a really cool project we’d be interested in doing,” Kelly said.
Jay-Reese Contractors, a general contractor out of Dripping Springs, submitted a $12,490,560 bid for the project.
Project Manager Connor Liles, said the firm has experience with bridges and historical renovations.
“We work mainly in Texas, but we can branch out throughout the South and the Northeast,” Liles said. “We did a couple of projects in Austin over Ladybird Lake.”
Jay-Reese would not be a newcomer to Waco. The firm worked on part of the riverwalk and was involved in the restoration of the Washington Avenue bridge in 2010. The 450-foot Washington Avenue bridge over the Brazos, built in 1901 and 1902, is the longest and oldest single-span truss bridge in the United States still open to vehicle traffic, TxDOT officials have said.
“The historical part of (the Suspension Bridge project) would be good for the company to have,” Liles said.
Balk said while the bids came out pricier than he expected, he is optimistic.
“This is the number of bidders we expected and we’re pleased with the level of effort and expertise these three put into this,” Balk said. “We’re happy with the turnout, and that’s the first hurdle because it doesn’t matter what the price is if you don’t have reputable firms. Now it’s just figuring out the intermediary step that needs to happen to get us to a project.”
