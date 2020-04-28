Kevin Gritten has been busy the past week preparing Champions Salon & Barber to welcome customers as early as May 4, based on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's vow to reopen the state's economy.
That excitement was cut short Monday when he watched Abbott read an order that excluded hair salons, barbers, gyms and tattoo studios from the first phase of his reopening plan.
"We had spent all our time and energy last week getting prepared, masks bought, gloves bought, face shields are on their way, and we felt like we would be ready to go by the fourth, for sure," said Gritten, who owns the shop at 6706 Woodway Drive with his wife, Lorranie. "When I heard him say that we can't open until maybe May 18, it just took all the wind out of my sail. It is just feels so unfair."
Gritten's disappointment was shared among several proprietors of Waco-area hair care businesses interviewed Tuesday, with many saying they were unfairly singled out to remain shuttered. Salons were among the "non-essential businesses" closed under a county shelter-in-place order beginning March 23.
Abbott's current stay-at-home order will expire Thursday, allowing malls, retail stores, movie theaters and restaurants to reopen the next day, but at 25% occupancy. Barber shops, hair and nail salons, gyms, massage establishments, tattoo parlors, video arcades and bowling alleys will likely remain closed until at least mid-May, depending on the progress of efforts against the virus, he said.
"This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts," Abbott stated in a news release. "Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans' livelihoods.
"We must also focus on protecting the most vulnerable Texans from exposure to COVID-19. If we remain focused on protecting the lives of our fellow Texans, we can continue to open the Lone Star State."
Speaking inside his empty salon, Gritten reflected on the curve ball that the pandemic has thrown him.
"I've always thought a barber shop was recession-proof, because everyone still needs hair cuts," he said. "We aren't virus-proof."
While Waco city government leaders and some business owners generally welcomed the governor's plan to gradually loosen coronavirus control measures in phases, Gritten said the continual closure of his business feels unfair.
"Most of the barbers here have their own room, so we've kept social distancing policies in mind, we added a new bench outside for people to wait, and we have all the tools in place to make sure we were going to be safe," Gritten said. "We have a large clientele and our staff is established and are very good, but we've always regularly cleaned after each client and sanitized everything already and we were still going to increase that to keep everyone safe."
By the time he is possibly allowed to reopen May 18, his business will have been closed for two months. Gritten said he has been able to keep his 20-plus employees on staff and some have filed for unemployment while he has filed for governmental assistance to help adapt to the loss of income.
Cherie Hudson, owner of The Cutting Edge Salon & Spa, 2301 Washington Ave., said she closed her business March 23, and likely won’t be able to open it until the middle of next month.
“I have 20 employees out of work, including me,” said Hudson, who is celebrating 20 years in business this year. “They’ve all applied for unemployment. Some didn’t qualify, others say it’s almost impossible to get on the site.
“Customers are just blowing up our phones. Several have asked for ‘black market’ cuts, maybe in my backyard, but I tell them, ‘I’m not sure a $20 haircut is worth a $3,000 fine,” Hudson said.
Country Styles Salon owner Julie Kirkpatrick said as a one-person operation, the closures have hit her hard. Her shop she has owned for 22 years at 5177 Gholson Road closed last month.
"I solely depend on clients as income and if I don't have clients, I don't have income," she said. "I am a single mother of three boys and I love, love, love my job and I love to make people feel good about themselves, but when Greg Abbott came on I had so many emotions going through me. He said May 18, then there was fear of the unknown."
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the local health district was not a part of the order to keep some businesses closed until mid-May, but she encouraged people to keep in mind social distancing guidelines while in public places.
"Even with the opening, from a health perspective, we are still recommending social distancing and 6 feet apart is an important part of that," Craine said. "A mask is an important part of that, but a mask and 6 feet apart is to maximize social distancing. When we walk about being close together or working in any close quarters with close contact, there is a potential to spread the virus."
Most salons and barbers said cleanliness and safe hygiene standards are something all cosmetology businesses and operators are required to adhere to for licensing by the state's department of licensing and regulation. Gritten said most barber and stylists are diligent for the safety of their clients and he hopes businesses like his can reopen sooner rather than later.
"First of all, I want this virus to go away, because that is the most important thing," he said. "This has been the biggest pain and I've experienced every single emotion that is possible during this whole thing. For me, I also just want to be allowed to work and if I have to change the way we do business, we can work with that as as long as I can have our chair filled up."
Staff writer Mike Copeland contributed to this story.
