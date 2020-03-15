The state agency that investigates allegations of judicial misconduct is asking that a lawsuit filed by McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley be transferred from Waco to Austin.
Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District Court has set a hearing for April 16 to consider the venue request from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
Hensley sued the agency in December after it issued her a public warning against her for refusing to marry same-sex couples while continuing to marry heterosexual couples.
Hensley, backed by the First Liberty Institute, is seeking class-action status for her lawsuit, which claims the disciplinary action against her by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct violates her rights under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
The lawsuit seeks $10,000 in damages, a declaratory judgment that the commission and its members violated her religious rights and class-action relief to allow any justice of the peace to recuse himself or herself from officiating at same-sex weddings.
In motions filed earlier this month, attorneys for the commission ask Meyer to move the case from Waco to Austin because "all or a substantial part of the events or omissions giving rise to Judge Hensley's claim occurred in Travis County, and not in McLennan County, and because the State Commission on Judicial Conduct's office is in Travis County and the residences of each commissioner in his or her official capacity is in Travis County."
Hensley declined comment on the pending motion, referring questions to Jeremy Dys, an attorney for First Liberty Institute. Dys did not respond to phone messages or emails requesting comment.
In its warning, the commission said Hensley has refused to perform same-sex weddings since August 2016, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision a year earlier that established the constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
The commission said Hensley is violating the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct by “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation.”
The commission's motion charges that Hensley had other options besides filing suit if she disagreed with the commission's findings.
"The Legislature designed a simple, expedited and efficient method of judicial review by three appellate justices, available to judges such as Judge Hensley who are unsatisfied with a disciplinary order by the commission," the motion states. "She chose, however, to disregard the legislatively designated method of judicial review."
The commission claims that Hensley waived her opportunity for appeal and cannot now "collaterally challenge that finding of fact or validity of the commission's order."
"By foregoing the available judicial review, Judge Hensley waived any right to complain that the disciplinary sanction — which she accepted by declining to seek available judicial review — violated her rights," according to the motion.
The commission also claims Hensley has no right to ask the court to attack the findings of the commission because she failed to follow established procedures to appeal the findings.
"Second, she is an unusually inappropriate person to sponsor herself as a class representative to litigate on behalf of others, in light of her acceptance without review of a public warning that her conduct violated a judicial canon," the motion contends.
Performing weddings is not a statutory duty of justices of the peace or their offices. Attorney Mike Dixon, who represents McLennan County, advised magistrates who were performing weddings either to perform them all or not to perform any in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Some other justices of the peace in the county stopped performing weddings altogether, but Hensley has continued. She declines to perform same-sex marriages, however, and refers couples to others who will perform the ceremonies.
“Because of Judge Hensley, anyone who wants to get married in McLennan County can get married,” Dys said after the lawsuit was filed. “For simply trying to reconcile her religious beliefs while meeting the needs of her community — ensuring anyone can get married who wants to be married — the Commission on Judicial Conduct punished her.”
Hensley’s lawsuit claims the commission, by investigating and punishing her “for acting in accordance with the commands of her Christian faith … has substantially burdened the free exercise of her religion, with no compelling justification.”
“For providing a solution to meet a need in my community while remaining faithful to my religious beliefs, I received a ‘public warning.’ No one should be punished for that,” Hensley said in December.
The commission referred to comments Hensley made to the Tribune-Herald in 2017 in which she said her “Bible-believing” Christian conscience prohibits her from doing same-sex weddings. She also said she believes she’s entitled to a “religious exemption.”
