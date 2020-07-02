A staff member at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case reported at that campus.
While Texas Juvenile Justice Department officials have reported 37 staff members at the agency's five secured facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus, the case confirmed this week is the first reported at the Mart facility.
Authorities at the juvenile facilities began testing staff and youthful offenders at the agency's secure facilities on Wednesday. The testing started at the Giddings State School and will continue through next week, according to a TJJD statement.
TJJD officials reported Wednesday that five youths and a teacher at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night, while three youths and two youth development coaches and a staff member at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg also tested positive.
A fifth staff member at a TJJD halfway house tested positive Wednesday as did two youth development coaches at the Giddings State School, according to TJJD officials.
The young offenders who have tested positive for COVID-19 all will remain on campus for treatment. As of Wednesday morning, TJJD had administered 313 COVID-19 tests to offenders, officials reported.
Meanwhile, at the McLennan County Jail complex, 32 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, while 100 had tested negative. County jail officials are continuing daily testing of employees and inmate testing will begin soon, officials said.
