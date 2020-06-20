Health officials confirmed Saturday that another 41 people in McLennan County had tested positive for COVID-19, making for the most virulent week of local spread yet, with 145 new cases since last Sunday and 303 since tracking started in March.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he is extremely concerned about the increase.
“I’m also concerned about the positivity rate,” Deaver said, referring to the percentage of tests that come back positive. “Now we’re having days at 8%, 9% positivity, and the state is basically at that same level now. We’ve gone from half-a-percent about two weeks ago to 8% or 9% now.”
He said the increase in infections is not simply because the county is conducting more testing, having completed 13,520 as of the most recent update.
“We’re on a really bad trend, but … compared to where other counties are, we’re just catching up very quickly to where they are,” Deaver said.
With 5 new cases announced last Sunday, 15 Monday, 18 Tuesday, 26 Wednesday, 23 Thursday and 17 Friday, the total number of residents with active infections stood at 153 by Saturday, more than the 145 residents who have recovered. Five McLennan County residents have died of the disease, including a 46-year-old man with no underlying health conditions who died Tuesday, the county's first COVID-19 fatality since April.
Nine COVID-19 patients were in local hospitals Saturday. In April, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported McLennan County’s hospitals had a total of 54 ICU beds, 66 ventilators and 521 licensed hospital beds. Since then, hospitals have developed contingency plans for surge sites and temporary locations should the hospitals become crowded.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's 80-person staff has been trained to conduct contact tracing, spokesperson Kelly Craine said. As of Saturday, officials were monitoring 712 people, which includes people who have tested positive and their close contacts.
Texas Health and Human Services also has contracted with contact tracers who the local health district can use, and the district is looking to hire two epidemiologists on a contract basis, Craine said.
“That will allow us to increase the investigation portion,” she said.
Craine said the health district knows of five households the virus has spread through, contributing to the recent increase in cases.
“Really, what is going on is household clusters,” Craine said.
Household clusters refers to families or members of a household who get the virus from someone they live with.
Deaver enacted a mask order for Waco businesses and individuals that took effect Saturday, and Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner issued a similar order that took effect Sunday mandating masks for businesses, but not individuals in public places.
Both orders require employees and visitors to a businesses to wear a face covering when multiple people are in the same space or are engaged in an activity that makes maintaining 6 feet of separation unfeasible.
Deaver said orders in neighboring cities are an important step to stop the spread.
Both orders require that any business selling goods or services to the public within city limits create and post a COVID-19 health and safety policy by Wednesday that includes a requirement for masks. Failure to post and enforce the policy — starting Wednesday in Waco and Thursday in Woodway — would result in a fine of up to $1,000 per day of violation.
Waco’s order also requires anyone age 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place where maintaining 6 feet of separation would be difficult. Homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchiefs can serve as face coverings. No fine or enforcement mechanism is included for the Waco requirement that the general public wear masks, and Woodway's order specifies that individuals would not be fined.
Both orders include an exception for eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar when patrons are maintaining 6 feet between groups. Waco's order for individuals also includes exceptions for physical activity outdoors, driving without anyone from another household, pumping gas, operating outdoor equipment or "when doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk."
