Bradley Ford will soon step into Waco's city manager role, taking on a pandemic, economic upheaval and a national reckoning over racial injustice, and his colleagues feel Ford is up to the task.
The Waco City Council voted last month to promote Ford from deputy city manager after Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III announced he would retire later this summer. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Ford’s strategic approach and his work on large development projects, including one to build up a stretch of city-owned Brazos riverfront near Interstate 35, impressed him long before the pandemic forced everyone in city government to rise to the occasion, Ford included.
Deaver said Stem turned much of the city’s pandemic response over to Ford after promoting him from assistant to deputy city manager in February.
“There are so many issues the city’s had to work through in terms of reopening facilities and workforce issues,” Deaver said. “All of those things, Bradley’s been involved in.”
Originally from Odessa, Ford moved to Waco in 2017 with his wife, Deanna and their three children, Madison, 10; Macie Kate, 12; and Micah, 8. While he used to do woodworking in his spare time, there has been less and less time for that. Now, his main hobby is teaching himself how to use data visualization software.
“Sort of nerdy, but it’s something I like to do,” Ford said.
After living in Brooklyn with his wife briefly, he moved back to Texas and started working toward a bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Texas at Tyler. After graduating, he took his first city government job offer as a planner for the Fort Worth Police Department and began working on a master’s degree in city and regional planning at the University of Texas at Arlington.
“It was a great experience,” Ford said. “I was in their research and planning division, which spent a lot of time with data analysis and working directly with the chief of police there and really learned a lot about modern-day policing from Fort Worth.”
Ongoing mass demonstrations in the name of George Floyd have renewed public outcry for police reform or abolition. Ford said he sees Waco as a leader in race relations, because of the training he received when he first joined the organization and because of the city council’s choice to prioritize racial equity. But that doesn't mean conversations about police reform should go dormant, he said.
“That’s been evident since the day I started when very early on it was an expectation that I would attend race equity institute training, which I did," Ford said. "I was really blown away by the realities of race and the structural, institutional setup that has caused, for significantly bad outcomes for people of color."
He said the Waco Police Department long ago adopted the eight policies called for by the national 8 Can’t Wait campaign.
“Are there additional things we can be doing, additional conversations we could be having? Absolutely. Should we be having them? Absolutely, but I also think we have to recognize where we’re starting from is a very different place than some other communities across America that are starting, frankly, further back,” Ford said.
Ford said for difficult conversation, he always turns back to the data.
“As I talked to people about race, whether it’s internal or external to Waco, I talk about unemployment rates, I talk about education rates, I talk about mortgage denial rates,” Ford said. “It really challenges us as a local government.”
In Waco, he is focused on recruiting a wide variety of industries and investing in workforce development.
“We don’t want to see people left out of the next version of the economy, so how can the city partner with entities like Prosper Waco so, A, our employers have plenty of talent locally, but B, our local population can find employment without having to go to Dallas or Austin?” he said.
While the pandemic and subsequent economic emergency will be temporary, they will have long-term effects on how businesses make decisions, he said. The city also has a daunting number of capital improvement projects ahead of it. The Lake Brazos Dam needs work, the Riverfront project is only just getting underway, and there is still water and sewer work to be done in parts of town where development has been rapid.
“I think the financial strategy that comes after a fallout in a recession is hard,” Ford said. “We’re planning to make choices down the road that help stabilize our budget. It’s a delicate balance, because we know on the other end of our revenue streams are a group of citizens and a group of businesses that are also struggling.”
Ford, whose background is mostly in economic development and planning, credits fellow Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson with helping him understand health and housing issues facing the city.
"I am supportive of the council decision to select Bradley as the next city manager," Emerson said. "I believe he and I have worked well together over the past two years. I look forward to supporting him in his new leadership role as we serve the citizens of Waco."
Emerson said Ford has not changed much in the three years they have worked together. He remains as focused on data as he was when he was interviewed for the assistant city manager position.
“Bradley is really sharp,” Emerson said. “He is very knowledgeable about planning and economic development. He has a keen eye for data and trying to tie data to outcomes.”
Before the council voted to hire Ford, members discussed holding a nationwide search but ultimately decided against it, Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said. That process is time consuming and difficult under typical circumstances, and COVID-19 would have made it even more difficult.
“We also realized we had, and still have, some very capable, smart people in our city manager’s office,” Sabido said. “With Bradley, he has a strong economic development background, he’s an advocate of equity and inclusion and just an out-of-the-box thinker.”
He said Ford's leadership in the local response so far to COVID-19 made him an even stronger candidate.
“We still had a city to run,” Sabido said. “We still had to get water out, pick up trash, do streets, do projects, do construction, and he was able to handle all that.”
