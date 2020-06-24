Local officials Wednesday reported another death from COVID-19, marking the sixth local death from the disease since March 31 and the second this month.
A 44-year-old man died at a local hospital Tuesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported.
A 46-year-old man, also Hispanic, died at a Waco hospital June 18, marking the first COVID-19-related death reported in McLennan County since April.
The first McLennan County was that of Phillip Perry, 49, the principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, who died March 31.
Three other deaths were reported in April.
McLennan County recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state’s daily total surpassed 5,000 for the first time. In response to the increased reported cases, the Waco City Council extended the mayor’s order requiring masks in Waco businesses Tuesday.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver signed an emergency order Friday calling for businesses to require face coverings for employees and customers. Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner issued a similar order that took effect Sunday, and Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner followed suit. The Waco order is now set to expire July 7, unless continued by the council.
Baylor University and McLennan Community College officials also are requiring masks on their campuses.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Tuesday the county has been trying to schedule a meeting of the commissioners court to discuss the mask order, but a few commissioners are out of town. He said he will not issue a similar emergency executive order to require face coverings for the entire county without taking the pulse of the court first.
