One of Waco’s three mayoral candidates has dropped out of the race, leaving business owner David Morrow and former District 4 Council Member Dillon Meek in the running.
Ben Sims, an instructor at Baylor University and coach at local gym Train Waco, said he had to drop out after local elections were moved from May 2 to November 3. Sims filed Monday to officially withdraw.
“Different opportunities presented themselves, and I hadn’t budgeted or strategized for a November campaign,” Sims said.
Sims said he is going to focus on his graduate studies in exercise science at Baylor University. He said he wanted to run to bring change to his neighborhood in North Waco and the city as a whole.
The remaining candidates both said they have adjusted their campaign styles accordingly, now that the election has been delayed by six months and in-person campaigning is unsafe because of COVID-19.
Morrow, 65, has served as an officer with the Waco Bicycle Club and on several city advisory committees.
Meek recently stepped down from his District 4 council seat after moving with his family into District 3. His move was planned to happen after the May election date, and it was already in progress by the time the election was postponed.
