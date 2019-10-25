A towering red wall with a giant "5" welcomed guests and dignitaries Friday to the new Waco Fire Station No. 5, the newest and busiest of the city's fire stations.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn joined city and fire officials for the grand opening of the new station at 4515 Bagby Ave., a $2.9 million facility that serves a growing area along South Interstate 35 including the Central Texas Marketplace.
The senator, who recently announced a federal grant to help staff the station, got a tour along with Mayor Kyle Deaver and City Manager Wiley Stem. For the official ceremony, he handed Fire Chief Bobby Tatum an American flag that was hoisted on the station's flag pole.
"It sounds to me like (the Waco Fire Department) is the standard for the rest of the country and I congratulate them for that," Cornyn said. "It takes a lot of hard work to achieve that."
The new station will house three firefighters and a battalion chief for day-to-day operations. Cornyn last month announced a $824,523 "Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response" grant. The SAFER grant could fund six new firefighters, including three housed at Station No. 5.
Cornyn said the SAFER grant will benefit local communities like Waco in providing needed resources to protecting neighborhoods.
"This a way that the federal government can partner with local leadership to provide for public safety," Cornyn said. "The mayor and the city council are to be congratulated because public safety is really the foundation of which everything else is built."
Station No. 5 was previously housed at a building at 2624 Speight Ave., which opened in 1958 after moving from a 1908 building at 1716 Clay Ave. The Speight station was vacated in 2016 because of a leaky roof and other poor conditions, and the crews responded from Central Fire Station headquarters, 1016 Columbus Ave.
In August 2017, the city purchased nearly two acres near Bagby Avenue and New Road with vision of better serving the rapidly growing southwest portion of Waco, city officials said. Crews moved into the new facility in Oct. 10.
"The neatness of this station is the neighborhood and the folks in the community that have been so welcoming and so warm," Waco fire Battalion 2 Chief Chris Pechacek said. "It really makes us feel like we are home. As a part of a new fire station in an area that needed a new fire station, it is really good to know we are wanted."
Fire Station No. 5 crews ran a total of 117 calls from Oct. 10 to Thursday, making Station No. 5 the busiest in Waco. Tatum said city officials and fire administration placed Station No. 5 in a growing portion of the city strategically to provide a more dependable water system and fire coverage to benefit public safety.
Chief Tatum expressed satisfaction with the sleek modern styling of the new station.
"I like the big 5. It really stands out," he said. "You cannot deny where the station is located, but it is so open and welcoming for our community."
