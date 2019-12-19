Axtell Water Supply Corp. and Elk-Oak Lake Water Supply Corp. plan to build water lines to Waco with financial assistance from the state and start buying water to lower their water’s arsenic content to acceptable levels.
The FHLM Regional Water Supply Corp., which encompasses water suppliers in Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties, will receive $8.6 million in financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board to build 14 miles of water lines and pump stations that will bring city of Waco water to the Axtell and EOL water systems.
Axtell serves 1,554 customers, and Elk-Oak Lake serves 1,691. The rural water corporations have struggled to manage natural arsenic levels in their water supply for years, and both are under court order to address the issue. Many of their peers in the region face similar problems with arsenic, and they formed FHLM with the intention of bringing in Waco water.
Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp., which is based in the town of Leroy, has been grappling with the same dilemma. Moore Water Supply Corp. has been relying on EOL’s water supply for 20 months, following the closure of its well.
“The FHLM Regional WSC Phase One project will deliver the treated surface water from Waco to the participant plants for blending,” the application for state assistance states. “Blending the surface water with the ground water will result in acceptable potable water supply for distribution to the individual customers in each system. Future phases will provide additional supply to the other members of the FHLM Regional WSC.”
The board voted Thursday to loan FHLM $8,170,000 and give $500,000 in principal forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. FHLM will make annual payments on the loan with interest through 2043.
FHLM began the application process last year, after the EOL and Axtell boards each voted to move forward with purchasing water from Waco and hire Duff Consulting Engineers in January. Enraged by Waco’s plans to build a new landfill just east of their community, Axtell residents called for a stop to negotiations between Axtell and Waco in summer 2018.
According to FHLM’s application, Axtell’s estimated average residential water bill would increase from $22 to $54 and EOL’s would increase from $50 to $82.
Since the Environmental Protection Agency changed its arsenic limit from 50 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion in 2001, both companies have struggled to comply.
EOL Water Supply operator Fred Kubitza said the move was a long time coming.
“We have one well that’s borderline and one that’s over the limit,” Kubitza said. “That’s the same with Axtell. It’s just enough that it’s over the line.”
Kubitza said FHLM will enter into the design and engineering phase will Duff Consulting Engineers, a firm based in Waco. He said it will take about two years to design and build the lines. Their only alternative to buying and blending water would be to build a water treatment plant, which could be less expensive up front, but require costly long-term maintenance.
“We haven’t seen one work yet in this area,” Kubitza said. “A treatment plant would get us by for a while, but that’s not going to be the only problem. We’ve got to preserve our groundwater. This will help us do that.”
Axtell Water Supply manager and operator Tricia Freytag said while blending the water will solve their issue with the EPA, the wells that supply FHLM water corporations from the Trinity Aquifer have been steadily declining over the last several years.
“The wells are going down, and we’re going to have to have water from somewhere,” Freytag said. “Those levels have gone down every year.”
Freytag said the amount of water in the wells does not change with droughts or rainfall, and seems to be entirely tied to usage.
