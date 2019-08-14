Leaky roofs again have captured the attention of Grassroots Community Development, a local group assisting low-income residents.
It announced this week it has money to repair 15 roofs as part of an ongoing program that has completed 125 roof repairs to date.
The enrollment deadline is Oct. 15, and the organization will assess homes in late October and November. It then will hire contractors to complete repairs.
Applications are available at the Grassroots Community office, North 16th Street and Colcord Avenue, or at grassrootswaco.org.
Residents seeking assistance must meet several requirements, according to a press release on the program. They must own the home needing repairs as their primary residence. They must be current on property taxes and meet income guidelines. For example, a family of two can make no more than $36,150 annually, while a family of three or four must make less than $51,600 a year.
Family members must have Social Security cards or other identification that includes photographs. Proof of family income must be shown.
A city of Waco grant helps make funding available for the program.
Grassroots Community Development was formed in 2001 and sponsors programs including reading clubs at elementary schools, leadership development training classes and counseling for prospective homeowners.