In a bid to attract new development, the Robinson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to create a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which projections show would lead to almost $80 million in public improvements over the next 35 years.
The 4,930-acre TIRZ along the Interstate 35, Highway 6 and Highway 77 corridors will help Robinson compete with Waco for new development, and the jobs and tax revenue that come with it, Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin said.
It is the first reinvestment zone for Robinson, while Waco has had a similar Tax Increment Financing Zone in place since 1982. Robinson's will work by diverting 75% of city tax revenue generated from new development, known as tax increments, into a fund dedicated to paying for public improvements in the zone or providing grants subsidizing other new development in the zone. A public board would oversee the fund.
"This is something that takes time, but you've got to start somewhere, so this is the first step," Lemin said. "As new development comes into those areas, and a lot of those areas are undeveloped so there is a lot of opportunity to capture increments, infrastructure and improvements are needed, so we will let those developers pay for those instead of making the people in Robinson pay for those."
The idea is to encourage development where it otherwise would be unlikely, Lemin said. The TIRZ will be able to offer grants reimbursing developers for installing themselves the public infrastructure needed to support their new development and other projects.
"If you have mechanisms in place where you can incentivize a development to put in all the water, sewer and roads then build the building on top of that, that is a pretty sizable investment for them," he said. "If you can help take some of that cost off them as a city, then that city becomes much more attractive as a location."
The current tax value of property in the TIRZ is $94,822,548, and less than 30% of the land is used for residential purposes, according to city documents.
"Most of the lands in the zone are agricultural, so if we don't do anything, nothing will likely come out there," Lemin said. "The idea is to get a percentage of something rather than a percentage of nothing."
Robinson's TIRZ will differ from Waco's TIF in that only 75% of city taxes on newly created tax base will go to the Robinson reinvestment fund, while taxes on all new tax base in Waco's zone goes to its reinvestment fund. Also, in Waco's TIF, McLennan County, McLennan Community College and Waco Independent School District also forfeit revenue from new tax base, while Robinson ISD, MCC and McLennan County would not contribute to the Robinson TIRZ.
"I think people understand for us to be able to compete against Waco, we have to be competitive," Lemin said. "This does not affect current tax rate or anything like that, but this is based on future value and how that future value is allocated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.