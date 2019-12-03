The Robinson City Council voted Tuesday to start accepting applications to fill a council vacancy left by Brenton Lane's resignation in late October.
Mayor Bert Echterling said he hopes the council will interview candidates in January and make an appointment shortly after the interviews.
"There is a bright future ahead for Robinson and it kind of saddens me not to be a part of it, but I think we have the right people in the right place to get the job done and continue progress forward," Lane said.
Echterling said he appreciates Lane's two years of service to the city.
Lane, a professional engineer, has accepted a position with the Texas Department of Transportation that will give him oversight of local projects, he wrote in a resignation letter Oct. 30.
His best option was to step down to "maintain a clear definition between my career at TxDOT and my role within city government," Lane wrote.
Lane was first elected to the council in 2017 and won reelection last month. He and fellow incumbents Jimmy Rogers and Steve Janics ran unopposed for three at-large seats. Though Lane submitted his resignation days before the election concluded, early voting already was underway. He would have needed to withdraw considerably earlier to have his name removed from the ballot.
His replacement will serve a two-year term.
Also Tuesday, the council voted unanimously for Echterling to serve another term as mayor and for Jeremy Stivener to serve another term as mayor pro tem.
