The city of Robinson is suing a North Carolina-based construction company based on allegations the company damaged underground electrical lines and refused to pay for repairs.
Waco attorney Joshua White with the Haley & Olson law firm filed a lawsuit in Waco's 414th State District Court on behalf of the city of Robinson against Thalle Construction Co. Inc., a general contractor headquartered in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Robinson is seeking less than $100,000.
Thalle was working on a city project in September when workers "accidentally 'hit' the city's electrical service and ripped out the underground wiring," the suit states.
"Defendant not only 'damaged' the city's paramount use, it utterly destroyed it," the suit states.
Attempts to reach Thalle were unsuccessful Thursday.
The city incurred costs of about $26,500 for the damage, city attorney Mike Dixon said. He declined comment on the lawsuit citing pending litigation.
Water pumps critical to city utility operations lost power when the lines were ripped up, according to the lawsuit. The city, with the help of Oncor Electric Delivery and local electricians, was able to find a "less expensive replacement" and implemented repairs, the suit states.
"The city then made multiple demands on defendant for reasonable cost to repair and replace the electrical service," the suit states. "Remarkably, defendant refused — and continues to refuse — to pay the city's reasonable replacement and repair costs."
The city is seeking a jury trial unless an agreement for repairs can be made.
