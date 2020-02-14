Old roads, new money and long-range planning are themes that four Republican challengers for Precinct 1 on the McLennan County Commissioners Court are raising as the May 3 primary approaches.
Three-term incumbent Kelly Snell, a Republican, will not seek re-election.
Meanwhile, Alice Rodriguez has filed to run in the Democratic primary to fill Snell’s seat. Rodriguez stepped down in May as the Waco City Council’s longest-serving member. She served 24 years and was the city’s first Hispanic councilwoman. Rodriguez said in an interview she believes her experience in working with city and county leaders, and in addressing community issues more than two decades, gives her the edge in the race.
A second Democratic candidate, as identified by the McLennan County Elections Office and the McLennan County Democratic Party, is Miriam Laeky. Laeky, identified as a Baylor University student on Facebook, where she announced her intention to run, has not returned calls seeking comment.
Republican candidates include former Robinson City Manager Bob Cervenka, Snell’s administrative assistant Chrissy Brault, former Robinson ISD Superintendent Jim Smith and masonry contractor Roger Salinas.
Cervenka, 64, thinks Precinct 1 constituents would benefit from his problem-solving experience, including almost three decades in the city of Waco planning department and as Robinson’s city manager. He called his run for elected office a “different journey,” one that has him campaigning daily, handing out the 5,000 cards he hopes to place in voters’ hands.
“I’m shooting for 400 to 500 a week,” Cervenka said.
Two years ago, he started shadowing the commissioners court, attending almost every regularly scheduled Tuesday morning meeting, as well as the marathon number-crunching sessions that preceded budget adoption. He said he has gained a healthy respect for how commissioners carry themselves, conduct business and address the public, adding, “I would love to do this.”
Cervenka plans Tuesday to present commissioners with a report titled “Unit Road System for McLennan County,” which he prepared as a study document, he said. He said it could be phased in over five years, and represents an approach to giving the county engineer, now Zane Dunnam, more authority in marshaling road-and-bridge resources and prioritizing tasks countywide. Each commissioner would remain accountable to constituents, he said.
This program would include cross-training among road and bridge crews and others involved in maintaining infrastructure, he said.
Chrissy Brault, 34, has made attending commissioners’ court meetings part of her life and her livelihood the past seven years, serving as administrative assistant to Snell, who is stepping down after representing the precinct that includes parts of Waco, Beverly Hills, Robinson, Golinda, Lorena, Bruceville-Eddy and Lorena.
Commenting on Cervenka’s proposed unit approach to maintaining county roads and bridges, Brault said she could not find “efficiencies and savings of tax dollars” in her own research of comparable counties in Texas that have adopted similar systems. She said such a significant change, which could affect municipalities and existing agreements with the county, would need considerably more vetting.
Brault said she wants to help smaller communities fashion tax breaks and reinvestment zones to attract higher-tech employers. They may not have the land to accommodate large industrial plants, and she does not want to turn McLennan County into “Silicon Valley” but believes there is middle ground.
Robinson officials recently asked commissioners to consider committing the county to a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone along portions of Interstate 35, Loop 340 and U.S. Highway 77 in Robinson city limits. Robinson officials said the city hopes to lift the tax burden on homeowners, and attracting industry would require improving infrastructure in these zones.
Though not speaking specifically to the Robinson project, Precinct 1 candidate Jim Smith said county involvement in economic development appeals to him.
Smith said he would like to see communities and unincorporated areas around Waco share the wealth generated by tourism, increased sales tax revenue and the “Silos effect,” referring to Magnolia Market at the Silos, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ visitor magnet at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue.
“The only benefit these areas have seen, if you call it a benefit, is higher property taxes,” said Smith, 72, who retired after 34 years in the Robinson Independent School District, the last 13 as superintendent.
He also served four terms on the Robinson City Council, where he would have rubbed elbows with Cervenka, and has spent decades as a reserve deputy sheriff.
“Broadening the tax base is the horse that pulls the wagon, and I would like to see us work to add business in these smaller cities,” Smith said.
Smith said the commissioners court, as constituted, “has been working hard, done some great things, and I’d like to work with them. The county is growing, and we need to ensure it grows in the right direction, that we’re providing the services residents need and want. Mandates are passed down from the state, and we have to fund those. We have to make sure people are safe and secure in their homes, that we provide the tools and support to fight crime. I do think the Sheriff’s Office is doing a great job of that.”
The bottom line, Smith said, is being judicious in spending, keeping taxes tolerable and not imposing unintended burdens on taxpayers.
“We must maintain a high level of efficiency in planning, building and maintaining roads, stay ahead of the curve,” he said. “Fall behind, and it will be very difficult to catch up, especially with a growing population.”
Roger Salinas, 40, who oversees a family owned masonry contracting company, said road work fits nicely in his wheelhouse.
“Because of my business, I travel up and down our roads quite a bit,” Salinas said. “Frankly, some need attention, especially in the less populated areas.”
He said he would take a small businessman’s view of balancing the budget, working within the the county’s financial means.
The Lorena High School graduate studied criminal justice at McLennan Community College and later took classes in massage therapy, “but at the end of the day, I belong in construction,” Salinas said. “It’s been in my blood my entire life. We’re blessed. It’s a family business with a pretty good reputation. Even during general slumps, we’ve never really slowed down. We were involved with ‘Fixer Upper’ work featured on the pilot for the show, and more recently adopted a different model, became more specialized in offering one-off repair and specialty fixes.”
Salinas praised Snell, saying he provided a timely response to his complaint of speeders near his residence. His opponents “have the best intentions for the county and are running for the right reasons,” he said.
Commissioners are paid a base annual salary of $101,356.
