With a field of 16 candidates, the race to replace retiring U.S. Congressman Bill Flores likely will come down to a runoff election between former U.S. Rep Pete Sessions, who moved back to Waco to run for the seat, and one of the other 11 Republican candidates after the March primary, according to political science experts.
Sessions is already facing some backlash for carpetbagging into the district, including from Flores, and scrutiny after being identified as “Congressman-1” in an indictment of two business associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who are accused of violating campaign finance rules and channeling Russian money into Trump’s campaign.
But in District 17, which is about 20 points more Republican than the average congressional district in the country, there are no other clear Republican front-runners, said Patrick Flavin, associate professor of political science at Baylor University.
“It’s really a wide open race, which isn’t necessarily the norm. Typically, a member of Congress will have someone in mind or they might endorse that person, but that doesn’t seem to be the case so far,” Flavin said. “That makes it a little bit rare compared to other open seats around the country.”
The District 17 race has drawn 12 Republican candidates, three Democrats and a Libertarian. Flores has not formally endorsed a candidate yet, but he said he has met with three candidates he considers viable if they can get their campaign acts together: Waco construction company owner Scott Bland, Waco business owner Renee Swann and former College Station City Councilwoman Elianor Vessali.
“They haven’t broken out of the pack yet,” Flores said. “They don’t really have their campaigns up and running very well yet, but I think they’ve got potential.”
Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University who has written several books on Texas politics, said District 17 will remain a Republican seat, unlike some of the other seats in the state that have been left open by retiring Republicans who likely will be replaced by Democrats. Flores defeated Democratic incumbent Chet Edwards in 2010.
“It’s not unusual to see two or three Texas incumbents decide to leave, but there is an unusual number who have chosen to leave after 2018 and the run-up to the 2020 elections, and most of them are Republicans, many of them very senior Republicans,” Jillson said. “Texas is going to lose a lot of clout in Congress.”
He said the question is whether Sessions, who is running against the judgment of Flores and many people in the district, can come down to Waco after losing his seat in Dallas and get the Republican nomination. While Sessions has the most name recognition and political experience of any candidate, other Republicans probably will contest his nomination and some may be able to gain enough traction to press Sessions into a runoff, unless the district rejects him as an outsider.
“Sessions will have a lot of money to contest that race, but whether he has local legitimacy I think is unclear at this point,” Jillson said.
In 2018, Sessions lost to Democrat Colin Allred, a first-time candidate and former NFL player. Many thought Sessions would attempt to run again in the same district, but he decided he cannot win his old district, Jillson said.
Before his defeat last year, Sessions led the House Rules Committee, which decides the rules under which bills will be presented to the House of Representatives. He also had run two House reelection committees in which Republicans picked up seats, Jillson said.
“He was a member of the leadership, but sometimes what that means is a member loses contact with their district because they’re spending so much time on House business in Washington, and Pete actually lives part of the time in Florida,” he said. “He sort of lost connection with his district up here and lost his race but not his taste for being a member of Congress.”
Sessions said a “group of conservative activists” in the district called him a month after Flores announced his retirement and asked him to move back down to Waco and run. He said several Republican Party county chairs in the district, including McLennan County’s John Ker, encouraged him to run because of his experience.
In October, NBC News reported Sessions is an unnamed member of Congress mentioned in the indictment against Giuliani’s business associates, Soviet-born men Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas. The indictment states the two men “committed to raise $20,000 or more for a then-sitting U.S. Congressman,” referred to in the document as “Congressman-1,” who had been the beneficiary of about $3 million in donations from a campaign committee.
Federal authorities also claim in the indictment that Parnas sought assistance from “Congressman-1” to remove then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch testified during the House impeachment inquiry about her removal from her post by Trump.
Sessions said he advised the U.S. Attorney that he would fully cooperate with the investigation and has provided information to authorities to help with their inquiries.
“I’m not a target of the investigation,” he said. “I have nothing to hide.”
But Sessions is not the only candidate trying to “carpetbag into the district,” Flores said. About a third of the candidates have done the same, which should make voters wonder who is really committed to serving the district.
Flores said the feedback he has received about Sessions has been “fairly negative.”
“I think it was an inappropriate action,” he said of Sessions’ move. “I believe that we are blessed to have a fair number of leaders that currently live in the district, work in the district and serve in the district, and I believe they deserve the first shot at being our local congressman or congresswoman.”
Many of the Republican candidates have never run for office before and are business owners or older people who have had careers in the private sector, Jillson said.
“There’s nothing about their candidacy that exudes political experience, electoral experience, fundraising capability, a volunteer network you might be able to activate from a previous race. This is what Pete saw. He saw an open seat and a pretty open race,” Jillson said. “Pete is in against a number of relatively untested candidates. He’s the person who knows how to run a congressional race, how to win a congressional race and how to be a congressman, whereas these other candidates don’t but they may well have local networks.”
Flavin compared the District 17 Republican primary election to the Democratic presidential primary race. He said many Democratic voters are having trouble keeping track of the candidates, what they stand for and how they differ, and if that is happening at the presidential level, it is happening at the local congressional district level, as well.
Flores said the successful candidate will be the one who gets the messaging right for the district, aligning with the diverse values of an area spanning from McLennan County to Bryan-College Station and North Austin. To accomplish getting their message out to all parts of the district will take between $700,000 to $750,000 just for the primary election, and a runoff will cost more. Nobody seems to have amassed that number yet.
“This is a center-right district, and it requires a thoughtful conservative approach and message,” Flores said. “It’s not a hard-right district, so to the extent people are trying to run hard-right I think they’re going to find out that they don’t have the voter base there to support them. It’s not a homogeneous district.”
Flores will endorse one of the three candidates he met with — Bland, Swann or Vessali — if they can stand out of the pack but not before then, he said. But once elected, that is when the real work begins for whomever voters elect.
“Once you’re elected to be the representative for a district, you represent everybody in the district,” he said. “You represent every ideology from hard-left Democrats to hard-right Republicans and those people that are somewhere in between, and you always need to be cognizant of that fact.”
Early voting for the March 3 primary begins Feb. 18.
