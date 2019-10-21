State Rep. Kyle Kacal isn’t cowed by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s clandestine effort to encourage a primary run against him.
Kacal said he is confident about winning the 2020 Republican primary, focusing on rural issues while defending the rights of city and county government against the likes of Bonnen.
In an hourlong interview Monday, Kacal, R-College Station, talked about his hopes for a fifth two-year term representing District 12, which includes Falls, Limestone and Robertson County as well as parts of of Brazos and McLennan counties.
In an announcement earlier this month, the Brazos county rancher touted his advocacy for rural Texans, his role in supporting better-paid teachers and lower school property taxes, and his support for conservative causes such as border security, abortion restrictions and gun rights.
In the interview, he said he also hopes to take a leadership role in the conflict over a proposed Waco landfill near Axtell and find solutions to groundwater quality issues in rural communities east of Waco.
But in recent weeks, Kacal has come into the statewide spotlight. He was one of 10 Republican House members targeted in a June meeting that Bonnen arranged with rightwing firebrand Michael Quinn Sullivan and then-GOP caucus chairman Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock. Last week, Sullivan released a secret tape of the meeting, showing that Bonnen supported primary challenges against both Democrat and Republican incumbents, contrary to his public statements.
Kacal said Bonnen had called him this summer, before the tapes were released, to assure him that Sullivan’s allegations of a primary deal weren’t true.
“He told me, ‘Hang tight, it’s not true, we’re going to get through this,’ “ Kacal recalled.
Kacal last week called for Bonnen’s resignation as House speaker over the tape scandal.
Kacal and the other GOP lawmakers apparently were targeted because they didn’t support Senate Bill 29, a failed bill that would have prevented cities and counties from lobbying using taxpayer dollars.
Kacal this week was unapologetic about that position, saying that he doesn’t see county and city governments as adversaries as some state lawmakers do.
“I ran on local control, and I think I’ve been consistent since Day 1,” he said. “I’ve worked with my mayors, county judges, commissioners. It’s a partnership. … My job is not to come in and tell the people of Waco that you voted wrong.”
Kacal said he was shocked by Bonnen’s denigration of local government in the recording.
“Let me tell you something,” Bonnen tells Sullivan in the recording.. “In this office, and in the conference room on that end, any mayor or county judge who’s dumbass enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”
Kacal said that level of hostility toward local government is extreme.
“If that doesn’t send shockwaves through the state of Texas, I don’t know what would.”
Kacal voiced disappointment with a marathon meeting he attended over the weekend, in which Bonnen apologized to the GOP Caucus. The caucus agreed on a letter condemning his statement on the tape but didn’t call for his resignation.
“I’m amazed that men and women can’t stand up for what’s right,” he said of Bonnen’s defenders.
“Now we have a hobbled Republican majority that is at a stalemate," he said. "This decision can only be made, and should only be made, by the man at the top of the controversy. He has to decide whether to fight and continue to put the Republican Party in jeopardy, or he needs to walk away.”
A transcript of the Tribune-Herald interview with Kacal will be available in coming days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.