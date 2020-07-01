District 17 congressional candidate Renee Swann announced Wednesday she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19.
Swann could not be reached on her cellphone Wednesday evening but reported on her campaign website that she and her husband both are asymptomatic and are going to be in quarantine for the next 10 days.
Her campaign manager did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.
"This campaign continues to get more interesting," Swann wrote on her campaign Facebook page.
Swann campaigned outside Waco High School without a mask Monday on the first day of early voting in her runoff race against former Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions.
Swann and Sessions are seeking the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Congressman Bill Flores. The winner in the July 14 runoff will face David Jaramillo or Rick Kennedy, who are in a Democratic primary runoff.
Sessions said he is sorry to hear the Swanns have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"We want to send our prayers and best wishes to Russell and Renee Swann for their full recovery from COVID-19," Sessions said in a statement. "This virus is serious, and everyone must take precautions. We hope to see them on the campaign trail soon.”
Swann's social media campaign posts show her at meet-and-greets in the past couple of weeks in at least three Central Texas counties. McLennan County Commissioner Will Jones played host to a gathering for Swann on June 23 at his Hillcrest Drive home.
At least one person who attended the gathering said Swann was not wearing a face covering and was seated for much of the evening because she said she was suffering from vertigo.
Jones said about 30 people attended the event and that no one wore a mask. He said he is "not especially" concerned about his health or that of his guests because he thinks Swann was infected after the event at his home.
"We are not concerned," Jones said. "Everybody who was here knows now that she has it and if they came in contact with her, they just need to have common sense about it."
He said he is feeling fine and likely will not be tested. Jones on Tuesday joined other members of the McLennan County Commissioners Court in voting against a countywide order requiring business patrons to wear masks during the ongoing local spike in COVID-19 cases.
Social media posts from Swann's previous gatherings throughout District 17 show photos of her and participants, most not wearing face coverings.
Sessions' recent posts do not appear to show interaction with potential constituents, though he met with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Tuesday. A video of the event shows them standing next to each other and talking for about 15 minutes without masks on.
