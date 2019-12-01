Cameron Park Zoo’s newest exhibit showcases birds that found a home there not through conservation efforts or a planned expansion, but through sheer luck.
The Raptor Roost, located near the Brazos at Night nocturnal animal exhibit, is home to three rescued birds of prey: Tantrum the crested caracara, Thundercracker the red-tailed hawk and Mirage the peregrine falcon. Waco is in each species' natural range, so the rescued trio's relatives could even be flying free in the park outside the zoo.
Zoo staff had been interested in creating a raptor exhibit for years, said Shawn Styrcula, animal care supervisor for birds and small mammals.
“The original plan was to go kind of slow, start out with an American kestrel and see how well it works,” Styrcula said, referring to the smallest falcon found in North America. “Well, it kind of took on a life of its own.”
Years ago, he approached zoo officials with the idea of a simple raptor demonstration, he said. A keeper would bring a bird out on a falconer’s glove and take guests' questions about the bird for short stints.
A few months later, a red-tailed hawk with a badly injured left wing tumbled into the backyard of a snake keeper, who brought it to the zoo to recover. Zoo staff named him Thundercracker after a "Transformers" character.
“It kind of presented as an electrical injury,” Styrcula said. “It seemed like there was an entry and exit wound. I don’t know if it was a power line or something like that.”
A month or so later, a local bird rehabilitation specialist brought in a peregrine falcon with a missing wing that could not be released into the wild. The crested caracara came to the zoo when a city of Waco employee found him in his backyard.
“He heard a tapping at his back door, went out to see what it was and this caracara was sitting there like ‘hey, are you going to feed me?’” Styrcula said.
Tantrum hopped onto Styrcula’s hand without any hesitation, was unafraid of people and confused by the whole mice Styrcula tried to feed him. Zoo staff can only guess that someone cared for the caracara as a chick, leaving him dependent on humans, then improperly released him into the wild, where he would be unable to survive on his own.
The raptors live in a small building that resembles a farmhouse from the outside, built by zoo employees in their free time starting in July. Styrcula and another employee, Bart Townsend, took the lead on the project.
“Other members of the zoo pitched in at different times, and our grounds crew poured the foundation, and our maintenance crew came up and helped,” Styrcula said.
The enclosure has two indoor rooms and a screened portion where zoo visitors can see the birds. Staff rotate the birds between the spaces, giving each of them time away from the observing guests. On weekends, the zoo plans to hold brief presentations on the enclosure's porch, giving guests a chance to ask zookeepers questions about each bird.
Styrcula said he is excited about the new exhibit, but the zoo has no plans to bring in more raptors or expand it. Most zoo employees do not have the special training needed to handle raptors, and properly caring for the birds can take up a lot of time, he said. The zoo also is not equipped to rehabilitate birds.
“If we can help out, we like to, but we don’t have the ability to actually rehabilitate these birds and get them back out there,” Styrcula said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.