Veterans officials hope the second time is a charm for a proposed joint venture between the federal government and a private developer to build affordable housing for homeless veterans on the campus of the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco.
VA officials announced the project in January and went to work seeking bidders to pair with the federal government to make the program a reality. However, those efforts were met “with little to no interest” from developers or contractors, so VA officials are taking another run at it, said Deborah Meyer, spokesperson for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
“We are really hoping that somebody will put in a bid for this important program that is so important to help our veterans,” Meyer said. “We are still encouraged that we can make this happen.”
Meyer said one company bid on the project but it did not meet specifications. She acknowledged that the federal government can be a demanding partner to work with, but said she is confident the right developer will come along.
The project proposes to provide at least 35 units to house veterans and will be built on 3 acres at the northwest corner of the 85-acre Doris Miller Medical Center on Memorial Drive.
While the goal is to provide affordable, sustainable housing for veterans, the project also will put to use an underused portion of the campus, which the government put on its endangered list for potential closure more than a decade ago during a review of nationwide veterans’ services under former President George W. Bush.
VA officials have said the project has been a long time in coming and should help ensure more affordable housing for homeless veterans, those at risk of becoming homeless and other veterans and their families finding it difficult to find quality housing.
“I think part of the problem was just in the process,” Meyer said. “We have to go with veteran-owned, small business owners first. There is a process we follow, and we just haven’t had the right one submit a bid yet.”
McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez said he is disappointed in the lack of response from developers and contractors and said he hopes one will step forward to make the project a reality. At the very least, if a veteran-owned company does not submit the winning bid, he hopes any general contractor on the project will hire veterans as subcontractors for the project, Hernandez said.
“I would love to get a local company involved in this project,” he said. “I think it would be great for Waco and our county to have a local contractor doing local work on a federal project.”
Hernandez and others, including Scott Bland, a past president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association, and K. Paul Holt, president of the Associated General Contractors of Central Texas, are trying to get the word out among their members about the VA project.
“I can’t help but wonder if it just hasn’t gotten enough publicity,” Holt said. “Most of our contractors here are not developers, and that is one big difference. In the home building market, many of these guys will develop a subdivision and build within it, but most of our commercial contractors locally will build something for the developer rather than develop it themselves.
“It could be that folks in the home building market really don’t do that much with the feds. A number of our general contractors here have done work with the VA and for various federal agencies around here. They have gutted and renovated buildings, but they are not really in the housing market. And it also could be the scope of that project. At 35 units, it is so small that it will be difficult to make it work financially. Something with 100 units would be a lot more cost-effective and profitable.”
Bland said he considered the VA project but his company is too small.
“We just don’t have the insurance requirements, the manpower they need,” Bland said. “I looked at it and made sure the guys at Neighborworks had, as well. They do some of that kind of work. It’s a great program and I hope somebody will grab hold of that and make it a reality.”
Bland acknowledged that working with the federal government and wading through associated bureaucratic red tape can be “daunting” to some. Also, he said, construction is booming now and companies may be too busy to take on a government project they know could have a few “speed bumps” along the way.
In announcing the project 10 months ago, Christopher Sandles, former CEO of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said the public-private collaboration project would be the first to be built at a VA medical center in Texas. A review committee narrowed the choices for location to Waco and Temple before recommending the Waco center, he said.
“I am really excited about it,” Sandles said in January. “I think it will be really great for this campus. It has been quite a while since we brought something brand new to the Waco campus. Many don’t know the multitude of renovations we are doing behind the walls that folks pass by as they drive down the freeway. But this will be a brand new development here and something we think this campus can really use.”
Hernandez, who is helping spread the word about the program, said those interested in bidding can contact him at the Veterans One Stop in Waco at 297-7171 or email him at steve.hernandez@co.mclennan.tx.us.
More details about the project can be viewed at http://bit.ly/35qm4uN.
