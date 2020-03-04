Note: Election results are not final until canvassed.
U.S. Rep., Dist. 17
Republicans
100% of precincts reporting in 12 counties
- Pete Sessions — 21,667 (332%) (runoff)
- Renee Swann — 13,047 (19%) (runoff)
- George Hindman — 12,375 (18%)
- Elianor Vessali — 6,283 (9%)
- Scott Bland — 4,940 - (7%)
- Trent Sutton — 3,657 - (5%)
- Todd Kent — 2,362 - (3%)
- Kristen Rowin — 1,180 - (2%)
- Laurie McReynolds — 1,104 - (2%)
- David Saucedo — 974 - (1%)
- Jeff Oppenheim — 480 - (1%)
- Ahmad Adnan — 477 (1%)
Democrats
100% of precincts reporting in 12 counties
- Rick Kennedy — 22,028 (48%) (runoff)
- David Jaramillo — 16,104 (38%) (runoff)
- William Foster — 7,851 (17%)
Libertarian (uncontested)
- Ted Brown
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
100% of McLennan County precincts reporting
President (McLennan)
- Donald J. Trump — 22,237 (92.02%)
- Uncommitted — 1,049 (4.34%)
- Joe Walsh — 307 (1.27%)
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Guerra — 207 (0.86%)
- Bill Weld — 199 (0.82%)
- Matthew Matern — 83 (0.34%)
- Bob Ely — 42 (0.17%)
- Zoltan Istvan — 41 (0.17%)
U.S. Rep., Dist. 17 (McLennan)
- Pete Sessions — 6,860 (28.82%)
- Renee Swann — 4,903 (20.60%)
- George Hindman — 4,677 (19.65%)
- Scott Bland — 3,573 (15.01%)
- Elianor Vessali — 1,381 (5.80%)
- Trent Sutton — 558 (2.34%)
- Todd Kent — 486 (2.04%)
- David Saucedo — 404 (1.70%)
- Laurie McReynolds — 388 (1.63%)
- Kristen Rowin — 342 (1.44%)
- Ahmad Adnan — 124 (0.52%)
- Jeff Oppenheim (w/d) — 106 (0.45%)
State Board of Education, District 14 (McLennan)
- Sue Melton-Malone — 12,084 (58.45%)
- Maria Y. Berry — 8,591 (41.55%)
19th State District Court
- Kristi DeCluitt — 7,496 (32.58%) (runoff)
- Thomas West — 6,466 (28.10%) (runoff)
- Susan Kelly — 4,568 (19.85%)
- Michael Flynn — 4,480 (19.47%)
County commissioner, Pct. 1
- James A. Smith — 1,853 (36.99%) (runoff)
- Chrissy Brault — 1,527 (30.48%) (runoff)
- Robert Cervenka — 1,020 (20.36%)
- Roger Salinas — 610 (12.18%)
County commissioner, Pct. 3
- Will Jones — 3,129 (50.27%)
- George A. Brinegar — 2,232 (35.86%)
- W. Leslie Long — 863 (13.87%)
Uncontested races
- McLennan County Sheriff — Parnell McNamara
- McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector — Randy Riggs
- 74th State District Court — Gary Coley Jr.
- 10th Court of Appeals — Matt Johnson (Place 2), John E. Neill (Place 3)
- Texas Senate, Dist. 22 — Brian Birdwell
- State Rep., Dist. 56 — Charles “Doc” Anderson
- State Rep., Dist. 12 — Kyle Kacal
- County party chairman — Brad Holland
Statewide races
98% of precincts reporting
U.S. Senator — John Cornyn (76%), Dwayne Stovall (12%), Mark Yancey (6%), John Anthony Castro (5%), Virgil Bierschwale (1%)
Railroad Commissioner — James “Jim” Wright (56%), Ryan Sitton (44%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 — Bert Richardson (52%), Gina Parker (48%)
Member, State Board of Education, District 14 — Sue Melton-Malone (61%), Maria Y. Berry (39%)
Uncontested: Supreme Court, Chief Justice: Nathan Hecht; Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired): Jane Bland; Supreme Court, Place 7: Jeff Boyd; Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby; Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Patrick Yeary; of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: David Newell
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
100% of McLennan County precincts reporting
President (McLennan)
- Joe Biden — 5,359 (41.65%)
- Bernie Sanders — 3,079 (23.93%)
- Michael Bloomberg — 1,677 (13.03%)
- Elizabeth Warren — 1,652 (12.84%)
- Pete Buttigieg — 436 (3.39%)
- Amy Klobuchar — 286 (2.22%)
- Julian Castro — 136 (1.06%)
- Tom Steyer — 49 (0.38%)
- Tulsi Gabbard — 39 (0.30%)
- Andrew Yang — 33 (0.26%)
- Marianne Williamson — 30 (0.23%)
- Cory Booker — 28 (0.22%)
- Michael Bennet — 22 (0.17%)
- John K. Delaney — 20 (0.16%)
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuenta — 16 (0.12%)
- Deval Patrick — 5 (0.04%)
- Robby Wells — 0 (0.00%)
U.S. Rep., Dist. 17 (McLennan)
- Rick Kennedy — 5,963 (51.56%)
- David Jaramillo — 3,692 (31.92%)
- William Foster III — (16.52%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
- Alice Rodriguez — 1,816 (72.21%)
- Miriam Laeky — 699 (27.79%)
Uncontested races
- Texas Senate, Dist. 22 — Robert Vick
- State Rep., Dist. 56 — Katherine Turner-Pearson
- County party chairman — Mary Duty
Statewide races98% of precincts reporting
U.S. Senator — Mary “MJ” Hegar (23%), Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez (13%), Royce West (12%), Amanda K. Edwards (10%), Annie “Mamá” Garcia (10%), Chris Bell (9%), Sema Hernandez (8%), Michael Cooper (5%), Victor Hugo Harris (3%), Adrian Ocegueda (2%), Jack Daniel Foster Jr. (2%), D.R. Hunter (2%),
Railroad Commissioner — Chrysta Castañeda (34%), Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo (29%), Kelly Stone (21%), Mark Watson (16%)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court — Amy Clark Meachum (79%), Jerry Zimmerer (21%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, unexpired term — Kathy Cheng (74%), Larry Praeger (26%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 — Staci Williams (65%), Brandy Voss (35%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8 — Gisela D. Triana (72%), Peter Kelly (28%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 — Elizabeth Davis Frizell (69%), Dan Wood (19%), William Pieratt Demond (12%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 — Tina Clinton (80%), Steven Miears (20%)
Uncontested: State Board of Education, Dist. 14: Greg Alvord; Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: Brandon Birmingham
