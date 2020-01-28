City planners Tuesday night planned to advise the Waco Plan Commission against a special permit request for a residential facility for "unaccompanied alien children" in an East Waco neighborhood.
VisionQuest is seeking a "transitional shelter II" special permit to house 88 youth ages 11 to 18 at a former nursing home at 1916 Seley Ave., under a contract the firm is seeking with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. VisionQuest, a for-profit detention company based in Arizona, has struggled to get similar facilities opened in San Antonio, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
The Plan Commission meets for a 7 p.m. business session Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theatre, following a 5:15 p.m. work session at the Dr. Mae Jackson Development, 401 Franklin Ave. A public hearing will be held on the VisionQuest request at the business session, and the commission will make a recommendation to the Waco City Council on the special permit.
In the background material for the Plan Commission meeting, staffers recommend disapproval of the request, saying that "substantial documentation has not been provided" to make findings that the use is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and the city's comprehensive plan.
The now-vacant facility has been a flashpoint for controversy in the past. Neighbors and La Vega Independent School District officials opposed plans in 2014 for a residential treatment center for troubled boys.
VisionQuest's plans call for a residential center with 120 staff, including licensed therapists and psychologists. Residents could stay under 24-hour-a-day supervision up to 90 days and would receive schooling onsite, as well as meals and medical, dental and mental health services.
The clients would be "unaccompanied minor children," defined as a child under 18 years old "who has no lawful immigration status in the the United States, and no parent or legal guardian in the United States or no parent or legal guardian in the United States available to provide care and physical custody."
They would typically be referred to the Department of Health and Human Service's Office of Refugee Resettlement by the Department of Homeland Security, according to the application.
"Most children are placed into ORR care because they were apprehended by immigration authorities while trying to cross the border; others are referred after coming to the attention of immigration authorities at some point after crossing the border," the application states.
Under federal guidelines, such children are to be held "until they are released to a sponsor, obtain immigration legal relief, age out, or are discharged to the Department of Homeland Security," according to the application.
Officials in Philadelphia have fought VisionQuest's effort to place an immigrant youth center there, citing findings from a state inspector showing physical abuse of children in a different VisionQuest facility. The San Antonio City Council last year also voted against VisionQuest's plans to put a migrant youth center in a church community center in that city.
