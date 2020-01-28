A crowded meeting room cheered Tuesday as the Waco Plan Commission unanimously recommended the city council deny a permit that would allow a company to turn a vacant building in East Waco into a facility for unaccompanied migrant children.
Residents who live near the building lined up during a public hearing to say they do not want the facility in their neighborhood. Neighbors and others also told the commission they oppose the federal government policies that lead to children being separated from their families.
If the permit were approved, Arizona-based VisionQuest would lease a building at 1916 Seley Ave. from investors.
Under a contract the for-profit company is pursuing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, the facility would house 88 boys between the ages of 11 and 17 and employ a staff of 120. Children would be housed temporarily, for 30 to 90 days.
Daniel Brant, a real estate investor with Bid Group planning to buy the building and lease it to VisionQuest, spoke in favor of the “transitional shelter II” permit the company is seeking.
“I have a great tenant that does a wonderful thing that plans to buy the building,” Brant said. “They work with refugee children while they’re waiting to be reunited with their families.”
Brant said the facility would provide education, counseling and other services to the children housed there, and the facility would be an alternative to harsher conditions.
Residents could stay under 24-hour-a-day supervision up to 90 days and would receive schooling onsite, as well as meals and medical, dental and mental health services.The clients would be “unaccompanied minor children,” defined as a child under 18 years old “who has no lawful immigration status in the the United States, and no parent or legal guardian in the United States or no parent or legal guardian in the United States available to provide care and physical custody.”
“Most children are placed into ORR care because they were apprehended by immigration authorities while trying to cross the border; others are referred after coming to the attention of immigration authorities at some point after crossing the border,” the application states.
Under federal guidelines, such children are to be held “until they are released to a sponsor, obtain immigration legal relief, age out, or are discharged to the Department of Homeland Security,” according to the application. VisionQuest has struggled to get similar facilities opened in San Antonio, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
Officials in Philadelphia have fought VisionQuest’s effort to place an immigrant youth center there, citing findings from a state inspector showing physical abuse of children in a different VisionQuest facility. The San Antonio City Council last year also voted against VisionQuest’s plans to put a migrant youth center in a church community center in that city.
During Tuesday’s meeting in Waco, Plan Commission Chairman Josh Borderud brought up reports of abuse in other VisionQuest facilities over the years.
A VisionQuest location in Philadelphia that housed teenagers awaiting court adjudication closed in 2017 after state inspections revealed staff were physically abusive toward the youths, 40% of whom were mentally ill, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOJ assessment
A U.S. Department of Justice assessment from 1994 includes a finding that the company’s Franklin, Pennsylvania, location had a “serious abuse problem.” An NBC Philadelphia article included a link to the assessment.
“Since its inception 20 years ago, VisionQuest has been plagued by credible allegations of physical and mental abuse of residents,” the assessment states. “The fact that these allegations have occurred over many years at different VisionQuest facilities seems to preclude any claim that all the allegations are false or are a result of prejudice, disgruntled employees, or misunderstood policies.”
When asked about the allegations by Borderud, Brant said he does not believe them to be true.
Harold Arant, who works in operations for VisionQuest, Texas, also spoke in favor of the measure. He said he has worked with VisionQuest for years and believes in its mission.
“Our main goal is to find their families. We have 90 days to do that in,” Arant said. “We plan to make a very homey environment for these children.”
Plan Commission member Enid Wade asked for more detailed information about the facility’s security measures.
Arant said there would be security cameras, a fence surrounding the property and 24-hour supervision.
East Waco resident Elwayne Jefferson Gilbert spoke in favor of the application and said the facility would provide employment opportunities for social workers and teachers.
“I see that it would be positive use of the building, the activities would be located on campus, there would be security,” Gilbert said. “There shouldn’t be any fear in the neighborhood.”
Information lacking
During a work session before the meeting, Planning Director Clint Peters said the application does not provide enough details for him to feel comfortable recommending approval.
“They don’t have a lot of specifics on how this property will be managed and operated, and different things we’d like to know before we’d recommend the special permit,” Peters said. “There’s no information about security. There’s no information about staff other than numbers.”
Peters said the application also provides few details about the sponsorship program and how it would work with other local programs.
A representative of American Gateways Waco, a nonprofit that provides legal help to immigrants, attended the meeting. Director Anali Looper said she is opposed to the federal government’s family separation policy, and said she has grave concerns about VisionQuest’s track record.
“If we invite them into our city, we invite abuse,” Looper said.
Though the application states the facility would house unaccompanied children, Looper said the “unaccompanied” label sometimes gets applied to children who came into the country with family members who were then detained.
“They’re not lost children,” Looper said. “They’re separated children who have family here.”
Looper said she is the only full-time bilingual immigration in the city, and the city cannot support the legal, educational and psychological needs of 88 undocumented kids. She also said despite the description of the facility as a shelter, it is a detention facility.
Opposition voices
Eric Hobbs, vice president of the Carver Neighborhood Association, said no one had contacted him about the proposed facility, and East Waco already has too many similar institutions.
“Let me give you some facts about East Waco, the east side of town,” Hobbs said. “MHMR crisis center? East Waco. Juvenile center? East Waco. McLennan County Jail? East side of town. Truancy center for (Waco) ISD? East side of town. Juvenile center? Mart, Texas. Do we want any more confinement in East Waco? We don’t. That’s a fact.”
Waco Immigrants Alliance director Hope Balfa-Mustakim spoke in opposition as well.
“Doing this work for 10 years … we know who VisionQuest is,” Balfa-Mustakim said.
The building at 1916 Seley is a former nursing home that has stood vacant for 20 years, most recently known as the Pecan Ridge Assisted Living Center. In 2018 a group called Waco Life Care Center bought the building in hopes of converting it into transitional housing for youth, but neighbors opposed the idea. Four years earlier, a Houston-area company called Snugg Harbor had similar plans to turn the building into a treatment center for boys with mental, emotional or behavioral disorders. Snugg Harbor’s plan met a similar fate.
Before the meeting, City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said she likely would not support the measure because she has received concerned calls from constituents who do not want another social services facility in the area.
“In the broad scope of it all, the majority of people are not in favor of more social services in East Waco, because there is a lot,” Barefield said.
With the Plan Commission’s vote to recommend denial of the permit, it would take a supermajority of the Waco City Council to approve the permit.
