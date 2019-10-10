WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is an unnamed member of Congress mentioned in an indictment against two business associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, according to NBC News.
The two Soviet-born men, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, were arrested late Wednesday night at Dulles Airport outside of Washington, D.C, per ABC News. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two men are accused of “violating campaign finance rules, including funneling Russian money into President Trump’s campaign.”
Regarding Sessions, the indictment against the two men states that they “committed to raise $20,000 or more for a then-sitting U.S. Congressman” who is referred to in the court document as “Congressman-1.” The indictment goes on to state that the congressman “had been the beneficiary of approximately $3 million” in donations from a campaign committee. NBC News and other outlets identified that person as Sessions and reported that the committee was a Trump-aligned super PAC.
Federal authorities alleged that around the same time, Parnas "sought Congressman-1's assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall” the American ambassador to Ukraine at the time, Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch was a well-regarded diplomat who came into disfavor within the Trump administration and was removed from her post earlier this year.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Sessions, in his capacity as House Rules Committee chairman, advocated for the ouster of Yovanovitch.
In a statement released Thursday, Sessions said he cannot confirm that he is "Congressman-1" referred to in the indictment. However, he said he will "vigorously defend myself against any allegations of wrongdoing."
"As it relates to my role as a member of Congress and a candidate in 2018, the most important sentence in the indictment is this: ‘The defendants concealed the scheme from the candidates, campaigns and federal regulators,'" Sessions said. "Therefore, if I am ‘Congressman One’, I could not have had any knowledge of the scheme described in the indictment or have involvement or coordination of it."
Sessions said he was first approached by "these individuals" for a meeting about the strategic need for Ukraine to become energy independent.
"There was no request in that meeting and I took no action." Sessions said in the statement. "Over time, I recall that there were a couple additional meetings. Again, at no time did I take any official action after these meetings. Separately, after several congressional colleagues reported to me that the current U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine was disparaging President Trump to others as part of those official duties, I wrote a letter to the Secretary of State to refer this matter directly. My entire motivation for sending the letter was that I believe that political appointees should not be disparaging the President, especially while serving overseas."
Sessions said he has been friends with Giuliani for more than 30 years.
"I do not know what his business or legal activities in Ukraine have been,” he said in the statement.
Previously, Sessions told the Wall Street Journal that his efforts to remove the ambassador were "in line with a broader concern among members of Congress that the administration wasn’t moving swiftly enough to put new ambassadors in place."
Toward the end of Sessions' toughest — and unsuccessful — campaign for re-election last year, Giuliani headlined a fundraiser on his behalf.
Sessions is now running for Congress in the 17th Congressional District, which includes McLennan County and is about 90 miles from his former, Dallas-based 32nd District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.