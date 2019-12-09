A recruitment firm hired by the city of Waco has begun a nationwide search for the next fire chief, along with an interim chief to serve after Chief Bobby Tatum retires at year's end.
Strategic Government Resources is expected to select an interim chief nominee by mid-December, before Tatum's Dec. 31 retirement date.
"I anticipate the interim chief selection will be on the council agenda on December 17th," Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said in an email.
In spring 2020, the firm is expected to have a recommendation for a permanent fire chief to head a 204-person fire department.
City spokesman Larry Holze said the application process is drawing interest, although no final selection date has been selected.
The city opted to hire the outside recruitment firm to find an interim chief instead of appointing an internal chief administrator to lead the department. Before Tatum was hired in April 2016, former Deputy Chief Paul Simmons filled the role as interim chief.
Simmons has since retired from the department.
Tatum took the Waco job after retiring as a Fort Worth deputy chief in charge of fire prevention and holding more than 30 years of fire service experience. The city hired Tatum as the first black fire chief in the city's history.
"We are looking for a leader to step in and continue the great work of the Waco Fire Department," Ford said. "I expect we will focus on candidates with strong experience in the fire service who have also exhibited an ability to work with the community on strategic partnerships."
