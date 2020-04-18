Cities throughout Texas have joined Waco in requesting state officials allow local elections in July, instead of alongside general elections in November.
Responding last month to social distancing needs in the face of COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott gave Texas cities and school districts permission to postpone their May elections to Nov. 3, coinciding with presidential, congressional and statewide elections. Case law in the state appears to make November the best legal option, despite the local entities' desires, a Texas Secretary of State spokesman said.
The city of Waco formally requested the July alternative in a letter sent to Abbott’s office April 6, Mayor Kyle Deaver said. The July date would coincide with congressional primary runoff elections in McLennan County. Ore City, Cameron, Rockdale, Coppell, Euless, Southlake, Aledo, Burleson, Northlake, Mansfield, Richland Hills, River Oaks and Galveston sent similar letters April 6 and 7.
“Joining with us in that request were Midway ISD and Waco ISD, and (McLennan County) Judge (Scott) Felton also wrote a support letter supporting our position on that,” Deaver said.
If new council members are elected in November, they would come into office with a new city budget approved by the people they are replacing. Deaver and Councilman John Kinnaird are not seeking reelection, and Councilman Dillon Meek is running for mayor, leaving another vacancy to be filled if he is elected. Councilwoman Andrea Barefield is facing a challenger for her seat.
“Our entire budget process takes place during the summer, and our budget process is really important to the city, because that’s when the council is able to implement the council’s priorities through the way the budget is set up,” Deaver said. “If you don’t have members elected until November, they’re stuck with priorities that were set prior to them coming into the council.”
November also is more likely than July to see another surge in COVID-19 cases, Deaver said.
“It could be that we’ll be in a worse condition in November than we’d be in July,” Deaver said. “I certainly hope not.”
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has stated during White House press briefings that it is possible COVID-19 could become seasonal.
The Texas Municipal League is advocating for an early election date for municipalities, Executive Director Bennett Sandlin said.
“(Abbott has) granted some things we’ve asked, but not this particular issue,” Sandlin said. “I don’t think the changes are great. … You can’t change the laws, but the governor can ease certain restrictions during a crisis.”
He has, for example, allowed cities to push back appraisal deadlines and bend open meetings laws to allow for remote meetings, he said.
“We obviously need to know as soon as possible, so we can begin planning if we’re going to have an election in July,” Deaver said.
Deaver said Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson she reached out to the city of Galveston and others, coordinating with other city governments to make the request.
“She was tremendously helpful in trying to get this organized,” Deaver said.
Hudson said she coordinated with municipal clerks statewide who also were raising the alarm last month about election concerns.
“When this happened, we were all emailing each other saying ‘what is your city going to do? What are we going to do now?’” Hudson said. “You’re kind of putting a fundamental service of the government on hold for that time frame. There’s just a lot of work that goes into planning elections.”
The response has varied among cities and school districts, but most at least saw the advantage of keeping their elections as early as possible.
“Some cities said ‘well, our attorneys are advising us to not even try, because it’s going to be a no, and some of our local school districts are thinking the same way too,’” Hudson said. “But we just felt like we had to at least ask. We just don’t know. These times are so unconventional.”
Still, the legal authority to postpone elections in Texas is tied to uniform election dates, said Stephen Chang, spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State's office. Uniform election dates are defined in statute, generally, as the familiar Saturdays in early May and Tuesdays in early November.
“Per Texas case law, Salmon v. Lamb, in an emergency, the governor can allow local governments to postpone their elections, but the postponement must be to the next uniform election date,” Chang said. “The next uniform election date after May is November 3.”
