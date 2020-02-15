McLennan County Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones is seeking a third term while fending off strong challenges from a retired Army brigadier general from Ross and a mortgage loan consultant with deep family roots in West.
With early voting starting Tuesday in the March 3 primary, the three candidates say they intend to step up their active door-to-door campaigns in an attempt to earn the trust of Republican primary voters.
No Democrats are running for commissioner of Precinct 3, which includes West, Gholson, Ross, Leroy, Lacy Lakeview, Elm Mott, Chalk Bluff, half of Bellmead and parts of northwest and west Waco. The job pays $101,356 a year.
Jones, 48, is opposed by George Brinegar, a retired brigadier general with 28 years of Army service, and W. Leslie Long, a loan consultant who renovated and formerly co-owned a downtown Waco bar.
Jones, the self-styled “taxpayer’s champion,” said he and the county have come a long way in his more than seven years in office, including holding down the tax rate while improving public safety communications and taking back control of the former privately run jail.
“I’ve been very honored to represent all of the voters and taxpayers in Precinct 3,” he said. “I have really enjoyed working with the leadership in the community. We have forged some great relationships, and I look forward to continuing to do so.”
Jones was forced to hasten his learning curve soon after he took office when the West Fertilizer Co. plant explosion devastated West in northern McLennan County. He received an award from West Mayor Tommy Muska for his help after the blast.
“You should try a learning curve that includes a major explosion three months and 17 days into your tenure,” Jones said. “Trial by fire is the best, and I just wanted to do whatever I could do to help the people of West. That’s what I told Tommy. I said, ‘We are here. What can we do for you?’ That has always been my spirit. I want to make McLennan County a better place, a place where my kids, hopefully, will want to come back and live one day.”
All three candidates say the county tax rate and property appraisals are the tail that wags the dog as they knock on voters’ doors in the precinct.
Jones’ fellow commissioners chided him last year during budget deliberations, when they said he silently went along with most proposals deliberated but cast the lone vote against approving the $130 million county budget.
He said the county has been able to cut the tax rate by a total of 7 cents per $100 valuation during his seven years in office thanks to spiraling appraisals that have drawn the ire of taxpayers.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t do any good to say anything,” Jones said. “I just have one vote. Our reserve fund balance is over $40 million now, so I just thought we needed to give some of that back to the taxpayers. I wanted to cut it back to the effective rate,” the rate that would bring in the same revenue as the previous year.
Brinegar, 59, former vice chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party, lives on land in Ross that has been in his family since 1915. He entered the Army after graduating from Texas A&M University and has a master’s degree from the U.S. Army War College.
He started his career as a second lieutenant over a tank platoon of 16 soldiers and retired 28 years later as deputy commanding general for a division of 16,000 soldiers. He served multiple combat tours in Iraq, the longest one being 15 months, when he worked directly for Gen. David Petraeus, who at the time was multinational force commander and later became CIA director.
After he retired from the Army, Brinegar moved back to Ross, where he and a partner started a home health care business called Right At Home. He said he sold the company after operating it for seven years when he decided to seek office.
“I think we all have different passions, and I think mine is a passion to serve,” Brinegar said. “I think home health care was a part of that. In the military, to serve is a tremendous honor and I was able to extend that service to the home health care business. I really see my involvement in county government, if elected, as a continuation of my desire to serve my community.”
Brinegar said he is not intimidated by the county budgeting process after years of commanding divisions in the Army. But he said the process takes “our best work, integrity and common sense.”
“People understand that they have to pay their fair share for the services they receive,” he said. “They are fine with that. But the tax rate has to be stable, predictable and sustainable. The taxation issue is one that has such a terrific effect on the working people of McLennan County, and we owe them to get it right.”
Brinegar said he wants to continue his public service by bringing “my value of selfless service, my value of stewardship and my value of integrity” to the commissioners court.
“I want to build a consensus across the court to set the right kind of conditions for success for McLennan County in the 21st century,” he said. “I think my vision and being able to build a consensus is lacking now on the court. If we don’t set the conditions, if we don’t define ourselves as a county, we will get lumped in with the rest of the state and they will define us for us. We are smart enough, resourceful enough and thoughtful enough to define ourselves.”
Long, 42, grew up in Marlin and moved to West a few years ago. He is the son-in-law of Justice of the Peace David Pareya, a native of West who has been in office 42 years.
Long has worked as a mortgage loan officer and real estate broker and now is a loan consultant for loanDepot in Waco. He also was a partner in Austin’s on the Avenue, renovating a vacant building on Austin Avenue for a nightclub.
He, too, says the voters he talks to are concerned primarily about increasing appraisals and the tax rate.
“I’m a very tech-savvy person,” Long said. “I would love to bring new ideas and new things to the commissioners court. Between my Baylor education and my business experience, I feel all that can be an asset to the commissioners court. Just put me to work. I have always been interested in serving and I’d love to serve on the commissioners court and help out where I can be of help.”
Long said he wants to do what he can to bring changes in the property appraisal system. He said as a mortgage loan officer, he saw firsthand the effects rising appraisals have on taxpayers.
“I would love to help out on the real estate appraisals from my point of view,” he said. “We can get help through the Texas Association of Counties. There are multiple avenues. I hear people say there is nothing we can do. Well, that can’t be the answer. Clearly there are things that can be changed because the (McLennan County Appraisal District) board of directors just replaced the chief appraiser. So there are changes that can be made.”
Long said he would consider a variance of the county’s current road and bridge system in which each commissioner has a budget and is in charge of how it is spent in his or her precinct.
“I think some form of resource sharing would be beneficial,” he said. “I am in favor of reviewing any kind of alternative governing system that could ultimately save the taxpayers’ money, as long as it doesn’t let each individual commissioner off the hook for the quality of roads and bridges in their precinct.”
