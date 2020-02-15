If Election 2020 leaves some voters wondering whether studying candidates and issues and braving the mounting complexities inherent in voting is truly worth it, no wonder: National stories regularly highlight voting irregularities in cities big and small; lawmakers on Capitol Hill debate whether the nation's voting systems are vulnerable to hacking and cyberattack (and from enemies foreign and domestic); and state legislators regularly make more and more demands on both bewildered voters and overworked poll workers. One unsuccessful bill in the last Texas Legislature would have penalized voters and poll workers for making simple mistakes, drawing strong opposition from the Texas Association of Elections Administrators. In this Tribune-Herald editorial board interview, longtime McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe and Assistant Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith talk about voter fears of discovering their names have been purged from voter rolls; the confusion that typically accompanies primary elections versus general elections; the increasing presence of poll watchers in the sanctity of the polling place; and whether voter fraud is a local problem.
Q: Did Iowa give you guys the hives after you saw the meltdown with an unvetted app that apparently a lot of the election workers were not trained properly on, and that had really not been run through its paces yet anyway?
Kathy Van Wolfe: Well, I think that the question there is again in the training ... We also don't really want to be the first ones to use something. We'd like to have other counties do their due diligence and make sure that it's going to work before any of the problems have been ironed out before we jump in. That's one of the reasons we haven't bought new equipment is we want to see some of the bigger counties go through a general election when there's lots of people on the ballot and make sure that all the bells and whistles work before we spend millions of dollars of the county's taxpayer money on something that may have some problems.
Q: What is the latest on that? We are supposed to be purchasing equipment by such and such? Or has equipment been purchased yet by the county?
KVW: The system that we have now, we've had since 2005. It's working fine. I know if there's another Florida in November then you know there may be some changes and I think the county is waiting to see if there's going to be any federal money like we got before to get this equipment.
Q: What is the name of our system and who makes it?
Hart InterCivic, and it's a company from Austin. And really and truly that company and ES&S, which is a company in Omaha, Nebraska, are the two companies that we're looking at.
Q: Have you had talks about paper ballots? Republicans talk a lot about, and some Democrats, paper ballots would be something of a salvation in case you had to go back and try to figure out what happened in an election. Are we missing something or is that a silver bullet?
KVW: There's this hybrid system where it's electronic, but you also have a paper ballot that once you've voted it prints it out and then you scan that back in. So you do have a paper trail. But again, the people seem to want to think that 'I've got to hold onto a piece of paper and I'm going to take it home with me and that's going to be my receipt.' Some of the counties that are using that hybrid system, that's exactly what's happening to them. Instead of scanning the ballot back in and leaving it there, they're taking it home.
JG: Actually our system, we do back it up. So after the election, your vote's stored on the actual device itself. It's stored inside of the memory card inside of a machine, and on that machine itself. It's a controller device. We back those controller devices up as well as the actual voting machines themselves.
Q: Texas has an abysmal record on voter participation. A study issued before the November 2018 midterms analyzing midterm election results from 2006, 2010, and 2014 showed Texas dead last of the 50 States in voter participation. What is the problem with Texas voters?
KVW: Well, voter apathy is rampant everywhere. We have over 140,000 registered voters, but some of those voters have never voted. They've been registered their whole life, but they've never actually gone to the polls and voted. I have to say since I've been here, and I've been here since 1996... 2008 when Obama first ran, that was the busiest presidential election we had and we had a little over 60% of the people vote. Now I came from Fort Bend County where many elections, we had 80 to 90% of the people vote.
Q: What is the danger of people like that being purged? We keep hearing that, in other states primarily, we keep hearing about if you don't vote like in two election cycles, or maybe it's two election years, you're a good candidate for being purged.
KVW: We send out renewal cards every two years and so every active voter gets that. .. When we send out those renewal cards, they come back to us if it's not a good address. In fact, we've told the post office, we want this to come back to us because we want to note that's a good address for that voter. If we send them a mailer for some reason, then it comes back to us. They go on what's called suspense and you stay on suspense for two federal elections. If you never update your address within those two federal elections, then you'll get purged. You'll get canceled.
Q: Is that a federal law or a state law?
KVW: That's a state (law). These are the people that need to be purged because they've been on suspense for two federal elections. Those suspense voters can still vote, they can go to the polls, but they need to update their voter registration when they go vote.
Q: It's called suspense?
KVW: Suspense. You're in suspense because you're not an active voter because we don't have a good address for you.
Jared Goldsmith: You can be active status voter and never vote. And as long as you don't move or change your address or anything like that, we're not going to remove you.
Q: Senate Bill 9 would have severely criminalized Texas voters even if they made dumb, innocent mistakes in the state electoral process to the extent they might wind up in jail. What would your staff say is the biggest mistake we McLennan County voters make?
KVW: A lot of people will ask, "Why do you send me that card if I don't use it? I use my driver's license to go vote." It's because we're required by law to notify you that we know that you're an active registered voter. That's why you get those cards and you certainly, if you don't have one of the photo IDs that's required you can use that as the end to a reasonable impediment after declaration. I think the biggest mistake that a lot of people make is they're just not aware of what the process is.
Q: What are they confused about the process?
KVW: I think, what is a primary? They want it to be an open primary. They want everybody to be on the ballot so they can pick and choose. I like some Democrats, some Republicans, some this and it's like, no, you have to choose a party. Well, I don't want to do that. Well then, you have to wait until November because in a primary you're going to have to choose which party so we can give you a ballot. That's another thing. This November you're not going to have that straight party ticket on your ballot anymore.
Q: How is that going to impact the process?
KVW: It'll slow down the process.
Q: Amazingly, Senate Bill 9 would have expanded the potential for partisan poll watchers to intrude on the privacy of active balloting. We saw, rather famously, how a candidate-designated poll watcher in a Bellmead election interrupted the sanctity of the polling place to, at one point, police were called. How should election judges and poll workers handle this already combustible situation?
KVW: Well, we do have a very, very zealous poll watcher in Bellmead and it's the same person for every election, every time they have one. There are laws that govern what they can and can't do. The problem with that is the election judges are just trying to conduct the election. The poll watcher would like to be able to tell the judges what to do and they all want to call and complain.
Q: If I go in as a voter, when can I be challenged by one of these poll watchers? We had this problem also in East Waco, as you know, in a county commissioner race. What are my freedoms in terms of being able to vote? Can they accost me on the way to the balloting box?
KVW: No. They're job is really just to observe. They are there to observe the process. They can take their notes, they can file a formal complaint with me. I can certainly complain to the judge that this is what I've observed and that's all. ... They are not to talk to the voters.
Q: Are you seeing more problems in this area in terms of supporters outside of the polling place and poll watchers designated by candidates?
KVW: I think so. I think we're certainly seeing more poll watchers than we've seen in the past. I know you have gone up to First Assembly, our busier early voting site and they've got the tents and the people chasing you to the door and hollering at you, "Vote for my candidate." Sometimes that works and sometimes that's a deterrent to them.
Q: How hard is it to get poll workers and precinct judges these days compared to 20 years ago?
KVW: It's always been hard to get those folks, especially for early voting, because we'd like to get some younger folks. We appreciate that the senior citizens and that those people that are retired can give us that time, but the equipment's getting heavier, the technology's getting more. Sometimes those election judges will quit if we get something new because they're like, "I don't want to learn anything else. I'm done," and so it'd be good.
Q: What does it pay?
KVW: It's $10 an hour. So again, most of those people aren't doing it for the money.
Q: We get more and more reports of errant decisions made by polling workers regarding photo ID. How well trained are these workers or are the laws simply too complicated for them?
KVW: So with the photo ID, whether you like it or not, is the law, and that's what our job is. We're not there to give our opinions, to take sides. We're there to enforce the law and to try to make sure that the voters have a good process in the voting process, so they will continue to vote.
Q: When you hear people talk about election fraud and Republicans do it, Democrats do it; do you guys on the front lines see a great deal of evidence of that here? Do you see a lot of illegal immigrants voting, for instance?
KVW: I don't think that we do.
JG: I agree. I don't think so either.
Q: Do you worry about hacking and cyber attacks?
KVW: Absolutely. We've had training. Certainly, our local IT department is working (on it). They've hired somebody just to look for that very thing to make sure that we're safe and secure. The other thing is all of our equipment is not tied to a network.
JG: It's not even on an internal network.
KVW: No, it's a total separate, standalone machine where we set up the ballot, we count the ballots. All of that is done on a separate total. Our office is the only one that has control of those computers.
Q: Is all election equipment like that?
KVW: Yes, but they're not tied to the internet at all. Even on election night when we give out the results on our website, it's not on the computer that's actually doing the tabulation.
JG: It's not connected to the Secretary of State's (office). We actually pull that data off the computer and print it out and then enter it in.
KVW: So that's the other thing with the fraud and with the hacking with all that. I know that's the big issue. And in fact, the Secretary of State is paying for all counties to go through another security system where AT&T is the one that's been hired to do that, that's going to come in and they're going to come here in July before the November election and do another security (check) to make sure that all of our system is up and going.
Q: Does everyone who is in line at 7 o'clock get to vote?
KVW: Yes.
Q: What if you're walking up?
KVW: No, you have to be in line at seven o' clock.
Q: In line. That's the line of demarcation?
KVW: Yes. Most of the time, they'll bring people in and shut the door. They'll get everybody inside the building and shut the door so nobody else can come in. If not, they put somebody out in line, put one of the workers out in line so that they can say, "This is the person that was in line at seven o'clock." All of our equipment has a clock on it, so we're not looking at my watch or my iPhone or the clock on the wall.
Q: One of the amazing things about Texas and it's concern about voter fraud, is that while we are very, very concerned about people cheating in person, we are not concerned about mail-in ballots where the potential for fraud is enormous.
KVW: It is. That's where I think is the biggest potential for fraud. I've had people in a nursing home that will call me and say, "My husband got a ballot by mail. I don't know how he got a ballot by mail. He's in a coma." And so we turn that over to the DA's office ... And I have to tell you another thing, another question that we're getting right now is how the ballot is set up. It says president and vice-president by law. We've gotten questions that 'I want to vote for one of these people that are running for president and one of the persons who's running for vice-president.' It's like, no, you have to vote for president and then that person will pick their vice president. The ballot actually says, president and vice-president because by law that's the title that goes on the ballot.
Q: When it comes to the electronic voting machines we have in McLennan County, some voters have complained that when they get ready to hit "cast ballot," it changes their votes.
KVW: I've not seen that. I have heard that. If you hit those buttons with something, you know, if you accidentally hit it with your purse or your elbow or whatever, then it's going to do that. But I have not personally seen that. No, we tell them, make sure that you look at that summary page at the end of your ballot.
Q: This question just kind of came up last week. Tell us why there is no voting center on the Baylor University campus when we have one on the far smaller MCC campus?
KVW: Well, we used to have a voting place at Wiethorn Center. We would like to use a vote center for every election. And with Baylor, if we were using Wiethorn Visitor Center and we wanted to have a May election, it always fell in with graduation. And so there was no parking and so they wanted to use their space. That was the issue. We want to use it for every election.
Q: Isn't there a place at Baylor? It's a huge campus.
KVW: So far they haven't been able to give us a space because they're using their space and they don't want to commit to every election that's coming up.
Q: Lots of reforms have been suggested in the Texas legislature and in Congress. I'm obviously assuming you know some of the proposals proposed in 2019 in the Texas legislature as well as the bill that was introduced in January in Congress. What is one good improvement, that when you talk to your colleagues, you're all agreed one thing that would really help the system improve?
KVW: Well, I have to tell you, it wasn't until Florida (2000) happened and that elections became so front and center. I worked many, many years in elections ... and never until it was on the front page of the paper and it was in your TV every day talking about the elections, did people actually, you know, care so much about it. I think for me, some of the people making the laws, it would be great if they could come and work in the election. That's what I'd like to see. Because a lot of times when you're sitting around a table like this, you think, "Wow, that'd be a great idea." But once it trickles down and you have to put it into motion, they don't see how it's actually going to work for us.
JG: It would be good if there was a way, and this is obviously idealistic, to try to get everybody on the same page as far as how the election process works. Voter education. How do you do that, though?
Q: What's the biggest lesson you've learned?
JG: I guess just you have to constantly be on your toes. You have to watch what you say or don't say, even. Thankfully, I'm pretty good at keeping my mouth shut, you know? I understand that when we walk into this office, any political view that I may have, it stays at that door. I'm in here to serve our voters no matter what their political affiliation is. And, and that is of the utmost importance.
Q: Is there any plan, right now, to redesign the "I voted" sticker?
KVW: People love that... no, I don't think so.
