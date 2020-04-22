The statewide peak in the number of COVID-19 deaths per day may have passed last week, but it remains unclear how much control county and city officials will have over measures to contain the disease moving forward, local leaders said during a press conference Wednesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week plans to reopen some retail businesses and to allow for some elective medical procedures to resume. The continued role of local emergency orders in place since last month, and whether those orders are likely to be extended, should become clearer next week.
"(Abbott) said he would take a phased, careful approached to this, which is very important, because if we're not very careful we will risk resurgence of the pandemic and defeat all the great work that has been done up to this point and all the sacrifice that has been made," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during the press conference. "If that happens, we would expect to have additional waves of infection."
Three more cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County were confirmed Wednesday, bringing the local total to 81. Of the total, 62 patients have recovered and 15 have active illness. Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county but are not in critical condition. Four people have died of COVID-19 in the county. By Tuesday, 2,394 people had been tested in the county, meaning 3.4% have tested positive.
“It looks like, in the state of Texas, we have passed the peak number of deaths per day,” said Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Family Health Center.
During the press conference Wednesday, Griggs said he does not anticipate local hospitals will exceed capacity during the first wave of infections, but it is important to think of the virus in terms of ebbs and flows, instead of a single wave.
There is no perfect number of tests per day that will guarantee it is safe to reopen businesses, he said. An American Enterprise Institute report, "National Coronavirus Response: A Roadmap to Reopening," proposes the United States would need to conduct 750,000 tests each week to ensure the virus remains under control, Griggs said.
“Proportionally, that would be 86 tests per day in McLennan County,” he said. “Right now we’re pretty close to that. Harvard put out a roadmap … and it suggested a much higher number. So I think we’re beginning to build a range of what the minimum number is and what is ideal.”
Griggs said lab capacity is a barrier to more testing, but the Family Health Center has been able to increase its testing capacity over time and plans to expand its testing criteria to include any patient who has symptoms.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said local leaders are waiting on an address from the governor scheduled for Monday to help determine whether they will lift local emergency orders next month.
“It could be that here locally we have little control over how that happens,” Felton said. “But we will be able to counsel and advise local businesses on how to best make that work, so we don’t have the backlash of the virus coming back on us.”
Felton thanked the county’s residents for complying with the shelter-in-place order as well as they have so far.
He said Heart of Texas Region MHMR has seen a 20% increase in activity in the past two weeks.
“I know MHMR is adding additional people to handle this,” Felton said. “One thing that we want to try to prevent from happening is our mental health population starting to move into our emergency rooms, which happens many times.”
Griggs said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting the virus is much more infectious than initially reported.
The CDC initially reported each infected person would pass the virus on to an average of between two and three other people, but more recent CDC data shows each infected person would pass the virus on to an average of between five and six others, Griggs said. A person with the flu typically passes it on to between one and two others.
He said with McLennan County’s location on Interstate 35, it is impossible to completely prevent new cases, but there are steps residents can take to protect themselves and others.
“We are now of course stuck between competing goals of economic prosperity and human safety, and I think it’s certainly not lost on anyone that economic prosperity is related to human thriving,” Griggs said.
Griggs said tests are more likely to show false negatives than false positives.
“Imagine coming into a clinic, having a fever, getting a test and the test comes back positive,” Griggs said. “You can hang your hat on the fact you have coronavirus. … A negative test is likely to be telling the truth, but among those that do carry the virus, if the test is taken, it can be wrong up to 30% of the time.”
Anyone who tests negative but had symptoms of COVID-19 needs to remain isolated from others as if they have the disease, he said.
Griggs said because of McLennan County’s low prevalence, it is unlikely that a large number of people have simply gone undiagnosed, but his main concern is asymptomatic carriers, particularly young, seemingly healthy individuals. A New England Journal of Medicine report from last week details how a high number of asymptomatic women admitted to New York hospitals to give birth tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
The practical effects of heat and humidity on the virus remain unclear.
“In a laboratory, increasing heat and humidity does make the virus less likely to replicate,” Griggs said. “In the real world, though, there’s so many other factors that can be more important and influential about spread. We by no means should we hang our hat on ‘oh, a muggy Texas summer and this thing is just going to evaporate.’”
When asked about the long-term effects of the virus on the city's budget, Deaver said raising property taxes is unlikely and would be a “last-ditch effort,” though is not impossible.
