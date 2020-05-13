Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton praised residents’ voluntary compliance with COVID-19 containment measures Wednesday as the countywide hospitalization number for the disease hit zero. The leaders encouraged locals to continue their efforts even as they anticipated Texas Gov. Greg Abbott further relaxing statewide measures in the coming days.
They joined Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs in attributing the county’s relatively low number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past two months to measures including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing in public — behaviors they hope residents will continue in the weeks ahead.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Griggs said.
The latest figures from the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District show no new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday and no patients hospitalized. A total of 96 McLennan County residents have tested positive, including four patients who have active infections, 88 who have recovered and four who have died. Various entities had combined to conduct 4,593 tests as of Tuesday.
Deaver said McLennan County has a high number of COVID-19 recoveries compared to other counties of similar size, and it has not exceeded local hospitals’ capacity to handle serious cases, with eight hospitalizations and five ICU beds the highest amount over two months. Similarly, the percentage tests conducted that come back positive has been lower than the statewide average, he said.
“I interpret (those figures) with joy and with delight,” Griggs said. He attributed them to the county’s relatively low population density compared to the state’s major urban centers, the lack of major mass transit and international travel.
Video
Griggs also said early action on hard decisions by city, county and school officials to order sheltering in place and to cancel in-person classes helped limit the number of local cases.
“We have won the first round, but there are more rounds to fight,” he said.
Asked about a racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases to date, Deaver said available data shows about 55% of patients with confirmed cases are white, 21% are black and 11% are Hispanic, compared to a county population that is 55.6% white, 13.9% black and 26.7% Hispanic.
Nursing homes
More testing is expected in the days ahead with Abbott’s order requiring testing of all residents and staff members of nursing homes.
Griggs said the county has 28 long-term care facilities with 2,416 licensed beds and praised administrators for taking early action to limit outside access to their centers. Deaver also said Waco hospitals are now expanding testing to all patients scheduled for a surgery in their facilities.
Test numbers fluctuate locally, but never topped 100 in a single day until late last month. Since then, most days have seen more than 100 tests conducted.
As for what businesses and services would be allowed to reopen or expand their customer capacity starting Monday, both the mayor and county judge deferred to the governor’s upcoming announcements on relaxing statewide restrictions.
Reopening questions
Deaver said city administrators are still calculating the timing and extent of reopening physical access to Municipal Court, the water department and libraries, noting that there is online and drive-thru access for the water department, and libraries are distributing books through curbside service. Reopening the Cameron Park Zoo would depend on input from the American Zoological Society, while the National Park Service would determine when the Waco Mammoth National Monument can open, he said.
Felton noted that the county tax office has reopened, observing social distancing protocols in its operation, but discussions are still ongoing on county courts.
Asked how county residents could help the local economy, Felton recommended they buy locally whenever possible.
“Let’s reach down and pull some of that money out and spend locally. … Say no to Amazon,” he said.
Deaver said the city had received 706 applications for its small business emergency loans, with 32 businesses awarded a total of $66,000 last week.
Both the city and county leaders said it is too early to determine the budgetary impact of tax revenues lost to the COVID-19 crisis. But they anticipate major belt tightening ahead.
The Family Health Center was one of 23 nonprofit health clinics in Texas recently awarded Episcopal Health Foundation grants for their COVID-19 work with at-risk populations. Griggs said the $100,000 that the center will receive will allow the center to maintain its staffing even as its patient numbers have dropped to half their usual size because of priority given COVID-19 treatment.
The money also will aid a pharmaceutical delivery program that will bring medicines to patients so they do not have to visit the center’s pharmacy, he said.
Vaccines
Asked about vaccines, Griggs said more than 100 trials of various vaccines are underway, a number that may yield more than one working vaccine. Given the scale of vaccinating millions against the disease, researchers need to ensure they are extremely safe to use, he said.
All three officials stressed that residents should continue social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks in public. Deaver said local officials had considered making mask wearing mandatory in public but realized the governor would not allow local enforcement.
“We would love to see some of our businesses require it, such as big box stores and grocery stores,” he said.
“We must stay vigilant and not let our guard down. The virus is not going away with summertime,” the mayor added, showing the neck gaiter he uses as a mask when he is out in public.”I wear this not to protect me, but to protect you from me.”
