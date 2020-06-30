A record-setting 162 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in McLennan County along with a ninth local death from the virus, public health officials announced.

Monday's count breaks a previous daily record of 79 cases on June 25 and brings the cumulative number of cases in this county to 957, including 753 active cases.

Thirty COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized, 24 of whom live in the county, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Of those 30, four are on ventilators. The number of cases grew exponentially throughout the month of June, health officials said.

The ninth person to die in McLennan County was an 87-year-old Hispanic male who died at a local hospital on Monday, June 29, the same day the seventh and eighth deaths were announced. The number of people being monitored by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was not available at press time.

Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the district has identified 23 “clusters” of family members living under the same roof or friends who spent time together.

“They got together for a birthday or a weekend dinner, or something along those lines,” Craine said. “They gathered together outside of their own separate households.”

“I think it’s important to recognize what we’re seeing. What these clusters tell us is that you’re more likely to get this from someone you know,” Craine said. “They’re not always going to have symptoms when you’re around them. They may not develop until later.”

Craine said it’s especially important to call off Fourth of July plans. Even friends gathering together in small groups should wear masks, wash hands frequently and continue to practice social distancing.

“They need to think about those issues,” Craine said. “They may not have a fever. They may not have symptoms at that moment. Reconsider having those parties and meeting up with people.

Craine said the cases so far show no connection to Memorial Day weekend events, church congregations, protests or other large gatherings within the county limits.

“That time period of incubation has passed, so we haven’t seen anything related to that,” Craine said.

Craine said the high number of infections is part of the exponential spread McLennan County has been experiencing throughout the month of June.

