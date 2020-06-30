A record-setting 162 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in McLennan County along with a ninth local death from the virus, public health officials announced.
Monday's count breaks a previous daily record of 79 cases on June 25 and brings the cumulative number of cases in this county to 957, including 753 active cases.
Thirty COVID-19 patients are now hospitalized, 24 of whom live in the county, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Of those 30, four are on ventilators. The number of cases grew exponentially throughout the month of June, health officials said.
The ninth person to die in McLennan County was an 87-year-old Hispanic male who died at a local hospital on Monday, June 29, the same day the seventh and eighth deaths were announced. The number of people being monitored by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was not available at press time.
Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the district has identified 23 “clusters” of family members living under the same roof or friends who spent time together.
“They got together for a birthday or a weekend dinner, or something along those lines,” Craine said. “They gathered together outside of their own separate households.”
“I think it’s important to recognize what we’re seeing. What these clusters tell us is that you’re more likely to get this from someone you know,” Craine said. “They’re not always going to have symptoms when you’re around them. They may not develop until later.”
Craine said it’s especially important to call off Fourth of July plans. Even friends gathering together in small groups should wear masks, wash hands frequently and continue to practice social distancing.
“They need to think about those issues,” Craine said. “They may not have a fever. They may not have symptoms at that moment. Reconsider having those parties and meeting up with people.
Craine said the cases so far show no connection to Memorial Day weekend events, church congregations, protests or other large gatherings within the county limits.
“That time period of incubation has passed, so we haven’t seen anything related to that,” Craine said.
Craine said the high number of infections is part of the exponential spread McLennan County has been experiencing throughout the month of June.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
___
©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
