Gregory Summers stepped into his new role as Waco’s fire chief Monday, introducing some of his long-term goals for the department while staying on top of a public health crisis.
Summers said his first priority is meeting with deputy chiefs and fire department staff, connecting with employees, learning about their concerns and priorities and planning meetings with crews at each of the city’s fire stations over the next few days.
“My first 100 days is termed ‘the listening tour,’ and all I want to do during this time frame is to make sure that the people that are part of the organization have input,” Summers said. “As a chief I don’t ride on the fire trucks, I don’t live in the firehouse, I don’t wear the firefighting gear. So I need to make sure those individuals that do those things have input as to the direction of the organization.”
Summers said despite restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, little has changed for firefighters’ day-to-day lives on the job. Everyone practices social distancing in communal spaces, but as first responders they are considered essential personnel and are continuing to serve.
“The excitement is still there, because we still have a job to do,” Summers said. “Firefighters are always on the front line of issues, so be it the coronavirus, a major flood or anything of that nature.”
The 35-year veteran of the Little Rock, Arkansas, fire department said Waco's population and department are slightly smaller, but its response area and response times are very similar to Little Rock's. Waco leadership has done an admirable job of preparing city employees and Waco residents alike for the challenges of addressing the new coronavirus, but the situation is new to everyone, he said.
“I can’t think of any situation similar, or any fire chief who has gone through a similar situation to what we’re going through now,” Summers said. “This is the first for the country itself in this age.”
While nearly everything is taking a back seat to COVID-19 at the moment, Summers has plans for the future of the department, he said.
Between the time Summers filed his application for the Waco job and his hiring, Waco achieved a Class 1 designation from the Insurance Services Office, something the Little Rock department achieved during Summers' nine-year tenure as chief.
“I think that’s a huge accomplishment,” Summers said of Waco's rating. “During my tenure in Little Rock, we were able to accomplish ISO Class 1 and international accreditation. That is definitely one of my goals for Waco, to put them in that same category.”
He said the additional ISO accreditation would set Waco apart even further.
“Think about 30,000 fire departments in the United States,” Summers said. “Of that 30,000, to this date, only 87 of those fire departments are ISO Class 1 and accredited. That’s less than 1%, and I want Waco to be a part of that number.”
He said he also wants to prioritize firefighters’ physical and mental health.
“You hear about PTSD in the military, but it also happens within public safety, whether it be fire or police” Summers said.
He said cancer is a prevalent occupational hazard for firefighters, and the department can take more preventive measures to limit exposure to carcinogens.
“(Waco has) already started placing washer-extractors in our fire stations, and we’ll build upon those measures,” Summers said. “You need to get carcinogens off of that gear as soon as you possibly can. That’s one of the first measures after the fire, but there’s other measures we’re going to be exploring to make sure that our firefighters are protected as well.”
Summers said he would like to partner with a local hospital to provide regular cancer screenings so cancer can be caught as early as possible.
“We have health insurance and you go get your physical every year, but there are opportunities,” Summers said. “You can partner with healthcare agencies.”
He said he also plans to focus on diversity measures and professional development for the department.
“That will help me to identify, educate and nurture the next generation of fire service leaders,” Summers said. “I know they exist right here in Waco. We just need to be able to identify those individuals.”
