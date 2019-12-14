A proposed federal rule change would remove an estimated 688,000 people from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a move local hunger experts and economists say could take a toll on individuals and harm the economy in the long run.
The new rule would limit states’ ability to issue waivers that allow able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with no dependents to receive SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, for more than three months in a 36-month period.
“Basically the way that the rule works is that if you are single, without any dependents, then you’re only eligible for SNAP for three months every three years,” said Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. “There has historically been a waiver, because in many cases, people may live in places where people are unable to find work.”
The three-month limit does not apply to people who work, attend job training or volunteer for at least 20 hours a week.
“Obviously, our friends on the conservative side of the spectrum think this will promote work and it will encourage people to get jobs,” Everett said. “Our friends on the progressive side of the spectrum say you’re only doubling down to hurt hungry people even more and make life even more difficult for hungry people.”
Everett said while he believes some states may have overreached with the waivers, Texas, a state with consistently high rates of poverty and food insecurity, is not one of them. By contrast, Texas has been cited by the federal government on multiple occasions for making it too difficult for people to access assistance programs like SNAP.
In 2009, Texas was the subject of a class action lawsuit by advocates after failing to process SNAP applications quickly enough.
“It’s not uncommon for us to be out of compliance with federal regulations for different kinds of programs,” Everett said.
Everett said homelessness and mental illness are two common barriers that could make the application process longer or prevent people who should be considered disabled from registering as such. In rural communities, some people stay behind to care for elderly parents despite the lack of jobs in the area. In those cases, their parents might not be legal dependents.
“We do see a lot of economic activity in Texas, and certainly we weathered the recession better than most states, but that has not filtered down to our low-income families,” Everett said.
Everett said he is concerned with what the loss of SNAP money will do to the Waco-area economy. In Waco’s case, the program brings in about $50 million, he said.
“When multiplier effects are considered, removing 688,000 persons from SNAP eligibility will cost the U.S. economy nearly $7.0 billion in total expenditures and $3.3 billion in gross product each year, as well as nearly 35,000 jobs on an ongoing basis,” according to a press release from The Perryman Group for a recent report on the rule change.
Costly in long run
A range of factors, from the health care needs of people who are food insecure to the negative effects of hunger on educational achievement, add up to make the proposal more costly in the long run, according to the press release from the Waco-based firm.
“Even beyond the obvious physical and mental costs of food insecurity and the incalculable toll on the stability and dignity of families across the United States, there is also a significant economic cost,” President and CEO Ray Perryman wrote in the press release.
Esther Morales, director of Caritas of Waco’s SNAP program, has been helping people from McLennan County and surrounding counties navigate the tricky, often sluggish process of registering for assistance programs for years.
Caritas’ work also extends to free produce days, all-day events that attract hundreds of people from the Greater Waco area to pick up as much fresh produce, donated by the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, as they can.
On Friday, people left the Caritas center in downtown Waco with carts piled high with as many packages of potatoes, cabbages, onions and carrots as they could fit into their cars. Many take the food to friends, family or neighbors who could not make the event. While many who participate also use SNAP, free produce day is not income restricted.
Morales said events like that are crucial to people on SNAP, who often struggle to make it to the end of the month. During periods when fewer people are registered for SNAP, more people rely more heavily on McLennan County’s 30 food pantries, she said.
“Just like anything new, they automatically pull back until we’re able to speak to them and give them peace of mind,” Morales said. “One of the things we do here is build that relationship up with them so that they know we’re going to be here for [them].”
Older, disabled
She said she would expect two groups to struggle under the new requirements: people who are older but not yet past the age-49 cutoff, and people who are disabled but have not been approved for Social Security disability benefits.
“The great thing is that we have the ability to sit down and explain it to them,” Morales said. “Our job is to let them know there are some stipulations, but it doesn’t apply to everyone.”
