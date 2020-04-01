All new jail inmates in McLennan County are being isolated with other new inmates for their first 14 days in custody.
The measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 started last week, said Ricky Armstrong, a McLennan County Sheriff's Office major and administrator for the county's two neighboring jail facilities, the Jack Harwell Detention Center and the McLennan County Jail. In the past several weeks, officials already have taken steps to release inmates, limit misdemeanor arrests, prohibit jail visitors and screen inmates and and staff members in an effort to keep the new coronavirus from spreading in the facilities where social distancing is impossible.
“We are doing this to keep our inmates, the public and our staff safe," Armstrong said. "Anyone who is held in jail and does not bond out, going by the date they came in, are being housed together for 14 days and after that 14 days, if they do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, they will be moved into our general population."
Up to 16 of inmates can be housed together for the two-week quarantine process, he said.
The new measures are based on recommendations from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued to all county sheriffs and jail administrators.
Also based on commission recommendations, the county has released many inmates accused of nonviolent misdemeanors on personal recognizance bonds, and Sheriff Parnell McNamara asked local police departments last month to limit or delay misdemeanor arrests to limit the jail population. In the two days after jail officials started seeking the release of nonviolent inmates, judges had approved about 80 releases.
According to jail records, inmate intake has slowed in the past month. On March 18, before the releases started, there were 699 inmates in McLennan County Jail. That was down to 662 by March 20 and to 595 by Tuesday. At Harwell, there were 506 inmates March 18, 485 on March 20 and 499 on Tuesday.
No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in either facility.
With the new recommendations, the county hired a new staff member at each facility to oversee inmate trusty crews that will clean all common and public areas, all door knobs and handles, gyms and lobbies.
"This is for each shift, 24 hours a day and seven days a week," Armstrong said. "This is what we are doing in an effort to limit any possible exposure and keep it isolated."
The new housing procedure went into effect last week, along with ongoing screening of anyone who comes into the jail, including attorneys. Other outside visitors, including volunteers and program staff, are not being allowed in.
Armstrong said court proceedings are being handled remotely through video conferencing, but attorneys can still meet with clients through a protective, see-through barrier and in limited cases can visit in person for signatures.
"I've got a lot of positive feedback from the community, thanking us for our efforts," he said. "There is no other way to supervise inmates other than by being there, so we will continue to be here and keep our inmates and staff safe."
