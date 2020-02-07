The Federal Emergency Management Agency has revised the floodplain risk maps that decide whether property owners have to buy flood insurance, and a city-led study may lead to further map changes.
FEMA released preliminary versions of the updated maps in the fall and locked in official versions in December to supersede a flood map that was last updated in 2008.
Owners whose property falls in the “special flood hazard area,” defined by FEMA as “the area that will be inundated by the flood event having a 1% chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year,” may have to purchase flood insurance. The maps are available online.
The city is nearly finished with a stormwater master plan first authorized by Waco City Council in 2014, and more recently started a second study with Walker Partners. Once the studies wrap up, they could reveal more significant changes than the recent FEMA revisions, city officials said.
“Both staff and Consultant had hoped FEMA would delay this 'update' until the Stormwater Master Plan was complete and the results of the stream studies could be incorporated into the 'updated' maps," Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the timing could not be synchronized and FEMA issued these updated maps this past December.”
Cain said the maps needed to be updated because heavy development has changed the characteristics of streams and their drainage areas.
The study focuses on Flat Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Primrose Creek, Barron's Branch, Waco Creek, Marlin Branch, Delano and Harris Creek as well as the Bosque and Brazos rivers. The project will also take data from a recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the Brazos River into account. City staffers project updated FEMA maps will come out later this year.
“Basically, the federal government controls the dams on Lake Whitney, Aquilla Lake and Lake Waco,” said Curt Caldwell, a project engineer who is serving as interim floodplain administrator.
“They’re trying to model the worst-case scenario, and that’s what they’re going to be running through this model and then updating the maps to reflect that.
“If the floodplain revises, grows or shrinks depending on what the model does, that may require more people or less people to participate in the program,” Caldwell said.
Cory Turnmire, city building inspector for the city of Woodway, said the maps for that city only changed subtly. In December, the city sent out about 25 letters to property owners about the changes in nearby Waco, though they don’t affect Woodway itself.
“This current revision in Woodway did not affect any properties in Woodway,” Turnmire said. “There’s nothing inside the city’s jurisdiction, but because by default we were on one of the maps, we had to be notified that changes were being done.”
Turnmire said in some cases the maps change when property owners take it upon themselves to get an engineering study done to provide evidence that they are above the floodplain elevation.
Justin French, director of planning and development for the city of Robinson, said there’s been some give and take in the city flood maps, but nothing dramatic, and he does not know of anyone whose property has been added.
“For some people, the amount of their property in the floodplain has increased, and for some the amount of property in the floodplain has reduced,” French said. “We’ve had both.”
