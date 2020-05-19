Limestone County commissioners have negotiated a new contract with a private company to continue operating the county detention center, making deep concessions to save the center’s 150 jobs.
LaSalle Corrections administrators told Limestone County officials earlier this month that the company would not renew its current contract and end its six-year affiliation with the county on June 27.
So Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan, county commissioners and Waco attorney Herb Bristow went to work negotiating with LaSalle officials to see what it would take to keep the company operating in Limestone County with its $20-an-hour correction center jobs.
“It was very important to myself and the commissioners, primarily for the jobs,” Duncan said. “I can’t really think of any other reason. We are giving up almost any revenue we are making. We are making very little, but 150 jobs is very large for Limestone County, not to mention they are good-paying jobs with benefits.”
The facility, which opened about 25 years ago, has the capacity to hold 1,000 inmates. However, on Monday, there were 363 prisoners, including 201 being held for U.S. Immigration and Enforcement and 162 being held for the U.S. Marshals Service.
The diminishing number of ICE prisoners has made it less profitable for LaSalle, a for-profit correctional firm that manages 18 facilities with a total inmate capacity of 13,000 in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia. And the U.S. Marshal’s Service is limiting the frequency with which it transfers federal prisoners during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To help convince LaSalle to stay in Groesbeck, Limestone County officials reduced LaSalle’s monthly payments to $15,000, down from a monthly average of $28,000 to $35,000 when the total was based on higher inmate counts. The county also agreed to pay for maintenance or repairs for projects more than $5,000, Duncan said.
The new contract will be in effect through June 28, 2023, but LaSalle has the option of canceling it with 60-day notice. The monthly payment to the county will increase after one year and revert to the original plan based on inmate count, Duncan said.
LaSalle corporate spokesman Scott Sutterfield did not return phone messages from the Tribune-Herald.
“There was a time when the private prison was a golden goose for Limestone County,” said Sheriff Dennis Wilson. “It brought in $3.5 million a year for the county. But that was when demand was high. It was very profitable for the county, but if you stay in this business long enough, that ball swings to the right and swings to the left and back and forth. I’m not sure we will ever get back to seeing the demand we saw 20 years ago.”
Under the current contract with LaSalle, no state or county inmates can be housed at the detention center. Both Wilson and Duncan attribute the decline in ICE detainees held at the facility to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies.
“I think in time it will be good for the county,” said Wilson, who is retiring to conclude a 45-year law enforcement career at the end of the year. “You have to look at what it does for our local community. When the prison is up and running good, we reach out to local vendors in our community and they benefit as well. Most of the guards live in Limestone County and they shop at local stores. LaSalle wants to be good partners, and keeping those jobs here is important. And those are good federal-wage level jobs.”
Several private correctional companies over the years have operated the facility, which sat vacant from 2013 to 2016, Wilson said.
LaSalle operated the Jack Harwell Detention Center in Waco for a number of years before McLennan County took over operations late last year. The facility had been operated by private, for-profit companies since the county built it with proceeds from a $49 million bond package issued in 2009.
Before LaSalle agreed to let its $8 million contract with McLennan County expire, the facility failed three of its last inspections, resulting in the State Commission on Jail Standards placing a remedial order against the facility in May 2019. LaSalle was cited for failure to keep a minimum ratio of jailers to inmates, failure to conduct visual checks and failure to have proper identification procedures for inmates.
Wilson and Duncan say they have received no complaints about LaSalle management at the Limestone County facility.
Anali Looper, director of the Waco office of American Gateway, a nonprofit immigration legal service provider, said LaSalle officials recently invited her group into the Limestone County detention center to help detainees with asylum applications and bond and parole requests.
“We were hoping to get in there, so it is nice to be invited,” Looper said. “It was nice to see them recognize that it is mutually beneficial when detainees there are getting adequate services. It helps everyone out.”
