The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association is advocating for an affordable housing project for senior residents that would establish about 100 apartments in East Waco.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider approving a resolution of support for the Housing Trust Group's development, The Brazos at the corner of West Waco Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, to receive benefits from the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program. The program allocates dollar-for-dollar tax credits to developers to build rental housing geared toward lower income households.
North East Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell said her organization is responding to the housing shortage left in the wake of new growth and development in Waco, which has increased home values and led to some residents being priced out of their homes.
"We have been listening to and responding to our neighbors over here because of the fears of accelerated gentrification, relocation and displacement. We've been proactively encouraging the development of more housing," Bell said at a neighborhood association meeting Thursday night. "We are responding to our neighbors' desire to age in place with dignity. We have researched and have found that our seniors and other unidentified groups will be the new homeless if we don't start building and expanding our housing stock."
About 24% of Waco-area households aged 65 and older are "cost-burdened," according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. That means more than 30% of their income goes toward housing.
Additionally, the number of households headed by people 65 and older continues to grow, jumping from 27 million in 2012 to 31 million in 2017, according to a report by the Harvard University research and public outreach unit. The number of older adults with cost burdens reached a record high of 10 million in that time, as well.
Val DeLeon, vice president of development for Housing Trust Group, said the proposed development would have almost 100 units, half two-bedrooms units and the other half one-bedroom units. Rent is based on income and the number of family members in the household, but it ranges from $242 to $726 a month for a one-bedroom.
The Brazos project is competing for tax credits against two other Waco developments, two in Temple and one in Bryan-College Station, DeLeon said.
"The tax credit program is the most successful program that's ever been created to finance and develop affordable housing," he said.
The IRS program, administered by the state, works by allocating tax credits to developers, reducing their tax liability, so they can develop cheaper housing than a developer that must seek out debt to fund their developments. The Housing Trust Group would sell its tax credits to equity bank lenders, who create a fund, and the equity cash the company receives up front would be used to help finance The Brazos, DeLeon said.
The Housing Trust Group also would sign a land use restriction agreement that would make the housing affordable for 45 years and prevent the group from selling the development, unless it goes through a lengthy process with the state. DeLeon said the group has never divested any of its developments, which are located primarily in Florida.
"We're looking to be long-term neighbors of the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association," he said.
The group plans to apply to the state for tax credits Feb. 28.
