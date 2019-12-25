Most of the wrapping paper, boxes and decorations in a post-Christmas pile cannot be recycled, but often end up in the recycling bin anyway.
The holidays tend to bring in a lot of items that trip up even experienced recyclers, especially items that combine plastic, aluminum and paper in ways that recycling facilities cannot process, said Anna Dunbar, Waco recycling services program coordinator. The amount of trash mixed in with recyclables varies, but the holidays tend to bring in more, Dunbar said.
“When people get crushed for time, there’s a lot of people in and out of the house who might not be from here and know the rules, there’s probably more mistakes for those reasons,” Dunbar said.
Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, packing materials and even cards all pose their own problems. Modern wrapping paper is usually decorated with layers of plastic and foil, and the same goes for most gift bags. Glitter, ribbons and bows are plastic, but cannot be recycled.
In a rush to clean up after the chaos of Christmas morning, it is common for people to throw away cardboard boxes with foam packaging still inside, or to put plastic-lined shipping envelopes in the recycling bin by mistake.
Dunbar said she recommends reusing gift bags or swapping them with coworkers to avoid monotony. In her family’s case, at least one gift bag has changed hands so many times over the years that its annual appearance has become a running joke.
“It’s not really paper,” Dunbar said. “If you can reuse them, reuse them.”
Sunbright, the Waco-based company that handles the city's recycling, stopped accepting plastic shopping bags some time ago, but people continue to put them in the recycling bins bound for Sunbright's facility. Dunbar suggested taking the bags to H-E-B, which has a recycling program specifically for bags, or to the city's Cobbs Recycling Center, which will send the bags to Caritas of Waco for reuse.
Artificial Christmas trees, while made of plastic and metal, are not recyclable and are considered bulky trash. Households with live trees can either toss them out with the yard waste, or bring their trees to Keep Waco Beautiful’s annual Chipping of the Green event.
The Chipping of the Green will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Paul Tyson Field, 1901 Lake Air Drive. The tree-chipping event has run for at least 30 years, and while artificial trees have become more popular over time, Dunbar said the event has become something of a ritual for Waco families. This year, participants will be able to pick up a bag of mulch, and the first 100 can get a free sapling.
Waco residents can also take their trees to the Cobbs Recycling Center to be mulched.
The center also accepts old electronics from Waco residents, while nonresidents can dispose of electronics at Goodwill or Best Buy.
The Cobbs Recycling Center accepts glass jars and bottles from anyone.
“This is a time when households have more glass, and Cobbs will accept it regardless of where you live,” Dunbar said.
However, Cobbs cannot accept ceramics, wine glasses or mirror glass.
Styrofoam, and other types of plastic foam, is in no short supply this time of year, but there is no recycling facility that can accept it in McLennan County. Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will collect foam, with the exception of packing peanuts, from 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at the corner of Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive, in the lot in front of Ocean Buffet.
Director Alan Northcutt said the group has held two previous pick-up events.
“We got a great reception," Northcutt said. "We were able to fill a U-Haul truck up.”
The group plans to take the foam to Dart Container Corp. in Waxahachie, which uses recycled plastic foam in its products.
“We thought it would be a good idea to have it after Christmas,” Northcutt said.
Cups, takeout boxes and molded Styrofoam are all acceptable, but must be cleaned.
“There’s a lot of fossil fuel used in the production of plastic, so virgin plastic would use more fossil fuel than recycling,” Northcutt said. “So it’s better in that sense. It helps a little bit, climate-wise.”
