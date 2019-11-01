More than 6,000 McLennan County voters cast their ballots early or by mail for a handful of contested races and bond issues as well as 10 state propositions for constitutional amendments in the Nov. 5 election.

By the time early voting ended at 7 p.m. Friday, 6,269 McLennan County voters had cast their ballots. Registered voters had the past two weeks to go vote in person early at several locations throughout the county.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday.

This year's early voting numbers dropped significantly from last November, when congressional midterm elections, as well as the election of the Texas governor, were on the ballot. About 50,500 McLennan County voters cast early or mail-in ballots last year.

But this year's early turnout surpasses November 2017 early voting numbers, when fewer than 1,200 McLennan County voters cast early or mail-in ballots.

