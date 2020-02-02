Monday is the last day to register to vote or change addresses for the March 3 primary election.
By state law, applications for voter registration must be hand-delivered to election officials or postmarked by 5 p.m., 30 days before the election. McLennan County residents can fill out forms at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St. Suite 300, or visit www.co.mclennan.tx.us/384/Voter-Registration and print a form.
A drivers license number or Social Security number is required for the form.
McLennan County has a significant number of “suspense voters,” or those whose status is flagged because of evidence the voter has moved but not updated their address. They account for 21,786 of 143,042 registered voters, or more than 15%, assistant county elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said.
Those who fail to correct their address by the end of Monday can still vote in the March 3 primary and can change their address at the poll for the next election. But they must vote in the races connected to their former addresses until the changes become official.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.