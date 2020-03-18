McLennan County commissioners this week approved a tax break package for Encompass Health Corp., which has announced it hopes to place a $20 million rehabilitation facility in Robinson.
They also voted during a regular meeting Tuesday to give select county employees 10 additional days off work to deal with COVID-19 matters.
Those qualifying include staffers whose school-age children are staying home because of school cancellations, as well as staffers who have primary responsibility for caring for a family member at greater risk of contracting the illness. Commissioners initially were to vote only on providing 10 additional days to employees with children at home, but agreed to modify the proposed ordinance at the suggestion of Commissioner Pat Chisolm-Miller.
During the meeting Tuesday, commissioners approved a seven-year tax abatement for Encompass Health. The tax breaks range from 55% to 70% during the seven-year period, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said.
Also, the county approved a $1.03 million payment to John W. Erwin General Contractor toward completion of the $32 million expansion and upgrade to the Extraco Events Center complex at Lake Air Drive and Bosque Boulevard, a project that should draw to a close in March of next year.
County Judge Scott Felton said discussions already have started on special events or activities that might give the facility an appropriate grand opening.
The project is being financially backed with revenue bonds supported by a 5-cent tax on short-term car rentals and an additional 2% hotel occupancy tax. The tax revenue will be generated primarily by visitors to McLennan County, including tourists, a group whose numbers potentially could decline as the area grapples with coronavirus issues.
Felton said that fortunately the hotel tax allocation has performed better than projected since the bond issue was passed in 2017, and several hundred additional hotel rooms are under construction or are in the planning stage. He said the funding sources have exceeded projections by more than $1 million.
