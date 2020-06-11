After pandemic-related delays in city, school and March primary runoff elections, McLennan County election officials are working hard to create a safe voting experience in the races to be decided in the July 14 runoff.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, election dates, times, polling locations and the polling process itself have been adjusted, with protections against the coronavirus a top concern.
Early voting starts June 29 and runs through July 10, with a few changes in hours of operation and locations, county Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 through July 2. After Independence Day, early voting will resume from 1 to 6 p.m. July 5, then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6 through July 10.
"We are taking precautions," Van Wolfe said. "We are trying to make sure the polling places are sanitary, and the poll workers will be wearing face masks and shields and gloves, and we are making sure we are social distancing in our polling places. We are trying to do what we can to make the voters feel safe."
Voters also will be able to keep the pens they use to sign in, and they will then receive pencils, using the eraser end to operate the selection wheel and buttons on voting machines. Poll workers will spray and wipe down the machines after each person votes.
Voter turnout in runoff elections historically is low, about 10% to 15%, Van Wolfe said. She is hoping pandemic concerns will not drop those totals too drastically.
"We want everyone to come out and vote and we want everyone to feel safe in doing so," she said.
There are also changes to early voting locations. One of the most notable changes involves First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., by far the busiest early voting location. It is not available for early voting this year, Van Wolfe said, and will be replaced with the Waco High School Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.
In Hewitt, voters are accustomed to voting early at the city Public Safety Department. That building will not be used for the primary runoff, but the Hewitt City Hall and Library next door at 200 Patriot Court will take its place. Other early voting locations are the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St., the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., and the Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.
Van Wolfe said her office already has sent out about 5,000 mail-in ballots and said voters older than 65 or who are disabled can cast their ballot by mail. Applications can be obtained through the elections office and must be returned no later than July 2.
Curbside voting also is available for anyone physically unable to go inside one of the voting locations, she said. Voters with disabilities who choose to go inside by law can move to the front of the line so they will not have to stand so long, Van Wolfe said.
Van Wolfe's office has produced a five-minute video that features all the health protocols and procedures that will be in place at the polling locations. She urges voters to watch the video, which is available on the McLennan County Elections Office website and at wacotrib.com, before going to the polls.
Anyone who voted in the March primary must vote in the same party's runoff election. Anyone who did not vote in the primary can vote in any party's runoff.
Democrats will choose between MJ Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senator; David Jaramillo and Rick Kennedy for District 17 U.S. Representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. (Beto) Alonzo for Railroad Commissioner.
Republicans will select Renee Swann or Pete Sessions for District 17 U.S. Representative; and Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West for judge of 19th State District Court.
Sample ballots can be viewed on the elections office website under July 14 runoff election.
