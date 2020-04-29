City and county officials commended McLennan County residents for their role in “bending the curve” on the COVID-19 outbreak locally, and outlined plans Wednesday to open some recreation and museum facilities along with some businesses in coming days.
Thanks to McLennan County residents following the emergency orders, the county now has one of the state’s lowest per capita rates of COVID-19 infection, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
“When we ordered shelter-in-place in Waco and McLennan County (March 23), our county had a higher rate of confirmed cases per capita than any other county of 200,000 or more in Central Texas or North Texas,” Deaver said during a city-county press conference.
Now the county’s rate of COVID-19 is just over 30 per 100,000 people, while the state’s is approaching 80, based on cumulative numbers, according to a chart presented during the press conference.
The statewide rate surpassed the local rate earlier this month.
“Thank you for all the sacrifice and hard work to get to this point,” Deaver said. “We are in as good of a position as we can be during this reopening phase.”
An executive order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday will allow more categories of businesses to reopen, including retail and food establishments, starting Friday, with constraints on capacity and distance.
After reviewing the number of symptomatic patients, tests and hospital capacity over the next two weeks, a county may proceed to the next step and reopen more businesses. Deaver said he thinks the plan is sensible, and success depends on McLennan County residents continuing to follow safety guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who served on the White House’s COVID-19 task force, told CNN on Wednesday that a second wave is “inevitable” in the United States. Deaver said in the event of a second wave, counties and cities would not be able to pass another order closing businesses and will follow Abbott’s orders. He also said he has no plans to require masks for Waco residents.
“The governor made it clear that cities and counties cannot pass orders more restrictive than his,” Deaver said. “We would not be able as we could otherwise. We will be continuing to monitor conditions very closely, and if we see things starting to get out of hand we will certainly let the public know, and I personally will decide to reach out to the governor and let him know that we’re seeing real issues in our city … and county.”
Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said McLennan County had a total of 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with one person hospitalized and in critical condition. Of the 88 patients, 72 have recovered and 12 still have active cases of the disease. Four McLennan County residents have died of COVID-19. There have been 3,069 tests administered in the county, Griggs said.
The Temple Daily Telegram reported nine more positive tests in Bell County, bringing the Bell County Public Health District’s total to 174. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Bell County’s total at 180 on Wednesday, a total that includes Fort Hood soldiers not tracked by the public health district. So far, 5,359 tests have been performed in the county.
Deaver said the city is working on plans to reopen its facilities, with plans to reopen Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, the city’s disc golf courses and tennis courts within the next few days.
Following the meeting, the Waco Parks and Recreation Department announced those facilities will reopen by Monday. Groups of no more than four people may play sports together under Abbott’s order, as long as players do not make contact.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will also reopen Friday. Visitors older than 2 will be encouraged to wear masks, and tour sizes will be limited to 23 people per group.
Deaver said officials are still considering their options for events including the city’s Fourth of July celebration and for attractions including the Cameron Park Zoo.
“The zoo is complicated, but I think we’ll be able to announce several of those things in the next few days,” Deaver said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said Tradinghouse Park, the single park owned by the county, has not been closed. He also said the commissioners court is still meeting virtually, but would use social distancing measures if in-person meetings resume.
Deaver said Abbott’s order does not do away with any restrictions on social gatherings.
“It’s still really important for us to not gather socially,” Deaver said.
Funerals are a notable exception. They are recognized as religious ceremonies under the order, and are allowed, though Felton urged anyone planning a funeral or wedding to consider social distancing and other safety measures.
“Funeral organizations and associations have set out criteria for the directors that are sensible and safe for those people attending,” Felton said.
If the county’s COVID-19 numbers are still trending downward on May 18, salons and other businesses will reopen under Abbott’s plan.
“I’ve been impressed with the salons and barber shops and other places that are in close proximity with other people,” Felton said. “They have plans, and very specific plans, on how to protect their clients.”
Griggs said the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 1 million as of Tuesday, and about a quarter of COVID-19 deaths worldwide have been recorded in the United States.
“Unlike the flu, where there’s relatively few asymptomatic cases, the novel coronavirus has a high rate of asymptomatic cases,” Griggs said.
Local hospitals and the Family Health Center have expanded their criteria for administering COVID-19 tests, no longer limiting tests to patients who have traveled or had close contact with someone who has previously tested positive, he said.
