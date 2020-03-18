Hewitt City Hall

The city of Hewitt joined other McLennan County cities Wednesday, along with county government, in passing disaster declarations in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Robinson, Lorena, Woodway, and Hewitt have declared states of emergency, closing city facilities, banning large public gatherings and limiting restaurant service to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Some municipalities have shuttered restaurants entirely while others have opted to only limit the seating capacities of dining rooms, but all have prohibited public and private gatherings of 50 people or more.

Hewitt made the decision early Wednesday morning. City Manager Bo Thomas said the state of emergency will last seven days, at which point city council and the mayor will meet and vote on whether or not to extend it.

The decision came after Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced five people in McLennan County had tested positive for COVID-19.

“There’s a possibility there might be a person who works in Hewitt that may be one of those effected people,” Thomas said.

Lorena’s declaration, like Hewitt’s, will close indoor recreation facilities like bowling alleys, gyms, bars and private clubs while limiting restaurants to to-go service and delivery.

Angelia Folan, city secretary for McGregor, said city officials are still deciding whether or not to take action as of Wednesday afternoon.

Woodway declared a local disaster emergency. While the order won’t shutter restaurants, City Manager Shawn Oubre said most restaurants in town have voluntarily moved to takeout service only. The two restaurants that will keep their dining rooms open will limit their seating capacity to 50 people.

“I told them to help us, don’t let it get too crowded,” Oubre. “We don’t have big restaurants here, most of them won’t even sit 50 people.”

Oubre said Woodway is also canceling events booked at city facilities for the next 60 days and refunding deposits.

“Although this disease has not yet peaked for our area, state, or county, we must be vigilant and take care of one another. We are working diligently to slow the spread of COVID-19 in McLennan County and this declaration will provide necessary measures to do so,” a city press release stated.

The city of Robinson’s declaration limits the number of dine-in customers allowed in a restaurant to either 50 people or half of the restaurant’s occupancy limit. Indoor gyms and pools will close, along with the city’s community center, senior center, municipal court and Peplow Park.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton declared a local state of disaster and public health emergency for McLennan County, enacting restrictions that will apply to unincorporated areas. Under the restrictions, the capacity of indoor recreation facilities, bars, clubs and restaurants will be limited to either 50% of their capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. The declaration also prohibits events that bring together more than 50 people.

The city of West has not yet declared an emergency, but closed its park, West Public Library, Little League fields, City Hall & Municipal Court and West Community Center Wednesday. The West City Hall lobby will be closed to the public but staff will still be available to answer phone calls at 254-826-5351, and process payments over the phone or online at www.payclix.com/cityofwest. The city also reinstated a juvenile curfew, prohibiting anyone16 years old or younger from being out in public from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

