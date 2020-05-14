The McLennan County Appraisal District board removed the "acting" tag from Joe Don Bobbitt's title Thursday and named him chief appraiser.
Bobbitt, 38, has been acting or interim chief appraiser since September 2019, when the board approved a severance package with Andrew Hahn, who served as chief appraiser for 11 years.
The five voting members of the board unanimously promoted Bobbitt, who has worked at MCAD since June 2011 after a five-year stint in the Army that included two tours in Iraq. The move increases Bobbitt's salary from $91,000 to $116,000, plus a $6,500 annual car allowance.
"As a board, we appreciate the leadership he has exhibited, particularly over the past six months in the acting capacity as chief appraiser," MCAD Board Chairman John Kinnaird said. "He has been responsive to the board and the policies we have set and to the taxpayers, particularly though this difficult time. We are happy to remove the interim tag and make him the district's chief appraiser. We are confident he is the right man for the job and we are happy to work with him."
Bobbitt has an agricultural science degree from Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He grew up in Lindale in East Texas.
"I want to thank the board for having faith in my abilities to operate the appraisal district successfully, the staff for their support and hard work, and my wife for her patience," Bobbitt said. "I intend to do everything possible to provide fair and accurate appraisals within the guidelines of the law while trying to be responsive to both the taxpayers and entities."
Bobbitt will oversee 42 full-time employees at the appraisal district.
The appraisal board, appointed by local governments, chooses the chief appraiser and approves an annual budget, which is $4.38 million this year. It does not oversee the decisions by the district’s professional appraisers or get involved in the protest process, which is handled by an independent appraisal review board.
Home appraisals for this year, in accordance with state law, are based on the appraisers' assessment of fair market value as of January. Countywide the average increase in taxable home value was 6.5% compared to last year. The values do not reflect any effects of the COVID-19 crisis, and any change in that regard would require an act of the state Legislature.
